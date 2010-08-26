Band of Brothers birthday and film premiere event

by In the news

Don Malarkey’s 89th Birthday

Sun. Aug. 29th.6:pm

Morning Star Community Church

– Live band,Grammy nominee Valerie Day, Nu Shooz

– Premiere Showing WWII Documentary – The Battle at Brecourt Manor

– Interview Session: Band of Brothers Sgt. Don Malarkey and Lt. Buck Compton

– Cake and Coffee

– Honor Guard flag presentations

– Book purchased w/personalized signature, Easy Company Soldier by Sgt. Don Malarkey and Call of Duty by Lt. Buck Compton

(27th & Kuebler, in Salem).

It starts at 6pm.

The cost is $5 (this is not a typo — only $5!!!)

You can purchase tickets at the door.