Band of Brothers birthday and film premiere event

by In the news Thursday, August 26. 2010

Don Malarkey’s 89th Birthday
Sun. Aug. 29th.6:pm
Morning Star Community Church

– Live band,Grammy nominee Valerie Day, Nu Shooz
– Premiere Showing WWII Documentary – The Battle at Brecourt Manor
– Interview Session: Band of Brothers Sgt. Don Malarkey and Lt. Buck Compton
– Cake and Coffee
– Honor Guard flag presentations
– Book purchased w/personalized signature, Easy Company Soldier by Sgt. Don Malarkey and Call of Duty by Lt. Buck Compton

(27th & Kuebler, in Salem).
It starts at 6pm.
The cost is $5 (this is not a typo — only $5!!!)
You can purchase tickets at the door.

