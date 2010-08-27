Back to Home Page

Poll: Oregonians back Dudley plan over Kitzhaber 2-to-1

by In the news Friday, August 27. 2010

Oregonians Favor Dudley’s Economic Plan Over Kitzhaber’s 2 to 1

A KATU viewer’s poll yesterday showed Oregonians prefer Chris Dudley’s economic plan over John Kitzhaber’s plan by a margin of 2 to 1. KATU asked viewers: Whose economic plan do you think will make Oregon’s economy stronger? Results of the poll were as follows:

Chris Dudley: 54%
John Kitzhaber: 23%

And How Exactly Does John Kitzhaber’s Economic Plan Save Money…We asked the two major-party candidates for governor to list the top three things they would do to save the state money or reduce the amount of money the state spends. We asked them to be as specific as possible and to include estimated savings for each proposal. John Kitzhaber – Estimated savings: None given. (“Oregon’s money crisis: What the gubernatorial candidates say, Harry Esteve, Oregonian 8/21/10)

Click here to read Chris Dudley’s 26 point plan to control spending and reform the way Oregon budgets and prioritizes government services

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 11:25 | Posted in Measure 37 | 235 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)