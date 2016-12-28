Christmas 2016

by Larry Huss

It was Christmas Day this past Sunday and amidst all of the turmoil in the world, Christians stopped to pray and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. We are Roman Catholics and it is our belief that Jesus is the Son of God made Man in fulfillment of the scriptures of the Old Testament. His birth represents not only His covenant with mankind but the miracle of birth itself.

Just as a birth represents a new life filled with the opportunities to better mankind, the recurring celebration of the Birth of Jesus represents the renewed opportunities of man to improve our world – both physically and spiritually. Somewhere during this ensuing year a man or woman could be born that can provide the key to curing cancer, finding peace in the Middle East, increasing food production to feed the poor, or binding the wounds of those aggrieved by war, poverty or prejudice. And if not this year, then the next, or the next after that.

The future of mankind is based upon just that kind of hope and faith. It is looking backward that provides evidence of the progress of that hope and gives us faith that looking forward we can be confident of further progress.

So in these times of turmoil, both foreign and domestic, draw your family tighter, give thanks for what you have accomplished to date, and trust that things will continue to improve – and pray a little to the Creator who has made all of this possible.

God bless you and yours.