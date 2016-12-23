2017 Oregon House Committee Assignments

by In the news

Office of the House Speaker

SALEM – Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D – N/NE Portland) announced Wednesday House committee assignments for the 2017 Legislative Session.

Before making these assignments, Speaker Kotek met with every returning and incoming member of the House of Representatives to discuss their priorities, experience, and interests.

“The session ahead presents many challenges and opportunities for Oregon,” Speaker Kotek said.

“Each legislator brings a unique perspective to this process, and I am looking forward to working with every member to deliver on the priorities of the people we serve.”

The House will convene January 9, 2017 for an organizational session, which will include the swearing-in of all House members, the official election of the constitutional officers, and the introduction of the first set of bills.

The 2017 Legislative Session will officially begin February 1.

