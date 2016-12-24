Back to Home Page

New editor at Oregon Catalyst

by In the news Saturday, December 24. 2016

by Dan Lucas

Beginning in January, Oregon Catalyst will have a new chief editor: Reagan Knopp. Please join me in welcoming Reagan!

Reagan is a conservative political consultant and activist specializing in digital campaign strategy and fundraising. He has a background in public policy, campaign management, and has worked for some of the top conservative legislators in Oregon.

When he isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife Caitlynn and their new puppy, Rufus.

Reagan Knopp

Reagan will be replacing me in the role I’ve held for six years. I’m taking a step back from all of my political activities, including Oregon Catalyst.

I am very grateful for Oregon Catalyst and the opportunity it provides to give conservative issues a voice here in Oregon. I am also very grateful that the baton is being passed to someone of Reagan’s caliber. Oregon Catalyst is going to be in very good hands.

Reagan can be reached at [email protected].

