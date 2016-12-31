Knopp, Buehler decline legislative pay increase

by In the news

By Oregon Senate Republicans

SALEM- State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Central Oregon, and state Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, announced today they are declining the governor’s unilaterally directed 2.75 percent legislative salary increase.

“Establishment politicians have said Oregon has a budget crisis. If that’s true then the governor and legislators need to lead by example and not add to the problem,” Knopp said. “We should not be receiving pay increases when important programs are being cut or going unfunded.”

“Even though Gov. Brown wants billions in new taxes and has proposed cuts to veterans services, closing a new hospital for the mentally ill, and is under funding our schools she still believes the legislature deserves a pay raise,” said Buehler.

Knopp and Buehler will be introducing a measure in the 2017 session to rescind the pay raises. While the law currently does not allow legislators a choice in accepting the pay increase Knopp and Buehler will be donating their raises to charities in Central Oregon starting with the public school education foundations in their districts.

“We believe it’s important to bring the pay hikes to the public’s attention so they can weigh in on the matter,” added Knopp.