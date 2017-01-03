Back to Home Page

The Oregonian: Kate Brown’s public records reform plan faces questions about independence, politics

by In the news Tuesday, January 3. 2017

Hillary Borrud for The Oregonian:

Brown’s skepticism about putting the ombudsman in the Secretary of State’s office appears to be a somewhat recent development.

“We started with the secretary of state, but that didn’t end up feeling like — there’s political, you know, implications there as well. So (the Department of Administrative Services) is where it ended up.”

Translation: We were going to go with the Secretary of State until Republican Dennis Richardson was elected. Then we decided it was best for the monkeys to watch the bananas.

