BREAKING: Governor Brown’s Chief of Staff resigns amid ethics scandal

by In the news Tuesday, January 3. 2017

After reports of an undisclosed conflict of interest involving Governor Kate Brown’s chief of staff, Kristen Leonard, the Governor announced today that Leonard has resigned.

Leonard was Brown’s chief of staff for a little over a year. Leonard was hired in November of 2015 after previous chief of staff, Brian Shipley, resigned for unknown reasons.

This story will be updated as new information is made available.

