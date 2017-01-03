BREAKING: Governor Brown’s Chief of Staff resigns amid ethics scandal

by In the news

After reports of an undisclosed conflict of interest involving Governor Kate Brown’s chief of staff, Kristen Leonard, the Governor announced today that Leonard has resigned.

Gov. Kate Brown announces chief of staff’s abrupt departure after WW reports on potential conflicts of interest. — NigelJaquiss (@NigelJaquiss) January 3, 2017

Leonard’s resignation is effective Jan. 31 #orpol — Saul Hubbard (@SaulAHubbard) January 3, 2017

Leonard was Brown’s chief of staff for a little over a year. Leonard was hired in November of 2015 after previous chief of staff, Brian Shipley, resigned for unknown reasons.

This story will be updated as new information is made available.