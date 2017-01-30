BREAKING: Vic Gilliam Announces Resignation

by In the news

State Representative Vic Gilliam announced his resignation today with a public Facebook post.

Gilliam’s successor will be chosen by a joint meeting of the Clackamas and Marion County Commissions. In December 2015, Gilliam announced that he was diagnosed with ALS.

His announcement comes as a bit of a surprise. When the Oregon House of Representatives met earlier this month for their organizational session, they adopted House Rule 6.10 (5) which made it possible for another Representative to read remarks for Gilliam on the House Floor. This suggests Gilliam had originally intended to continue serving into the 2017 session.

Gilliam’s resignation is effective on the first day of the 2017 Regular session.

Gilliams’s resignation will be effective February 1st, according to House GOP office. That’s the first day of the 2017 session. #orleg — Chris Lehman (@CapitolCurrents) January 30, 2017

House Republican Leader Mike McLane issued a statement on Gilliam’s announcement:

During my time in the Legislature, Vic was a wonderful colleague and an even better friend. As a freshman legislator, I remember looking up to Vic as a statesman, who handled the people’s business with dignity and class, but without taking himself too seriously. As the Republican Leader, I came to rely on him for his counsel, his moral clarity and his unfailing wit.

People like Vic are increasingly rare in this world. While his time in the Legislature has come to a close, I believe his legacy will fill the halls of the Capitol for years to come. He is, and will always be, the embodiment of what it means to be a public servant in Oregon. All of us in the House Republican caucus, past and present, are honored to have had the privilege of serving with Vic.

