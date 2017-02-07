by In the news

Senate Republicans call for leadership, reiterate determination to crafting bold, critical bipartisan solutions

SALEM, Ore.-Today, Senate Republicans delivered to Senate President Peter Courtney and Speaker of the House Tina Kotek a letter calling for leadership.

“The 2017 Legislative Session presents a tremendous bipartisan opportunity to work together to solve the challenges facing urban and rural Oregonians.

“On behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus, we wanted to reiterate our interest and willingness to work with you to craft solutions for bold, decisive action on the most critical issues facing all Oregonians. Specifically, Senate Republicans are calling on you, as presiding officers to convene a meeting with legislative leaders from all parties to start a constructive, bipartisan dialogue on transportation, PERS reform, revenue reform, and spending reform.

“Senate Republicans are willing to meet any time and any place to bring sustainable solutions to begin solving Oregon’s serious problems.”

The Senate Republican Office offered the following statement:

“This upcoming session presents tremendous opportunity to collaborate, engage and lead. We are ready.”