Top Democrat Says Coffee Tax Unlikely to Move Forward

by In the news

By Reagan Knopp

After being public for one day, the tax on coffee may already be dead. Willamette Week is reporting that Representative Phil Barnhart (D-Eugene) — Chair of the House Committee on Revenue — has said that a bill taxing coffee beans and ground coffee at five cents per pound (House Bill 2875) is unlikely to move forward. He did not specifically comment on the outpouring of negative feedback on social media was related.

The 79th Oregon Legislative Assembly is Constitutionally required to end their regular session on July 10th. Barnhart and Democrats on the committee could still decide to move the bill anytime before the legislature concludes their session.

Reagan Knopp is the Editor-in-Cheif of Oregon Catalyst.