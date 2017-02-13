Back to Home Page

Forbes: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown And AG Ellen Rosenblum Blaze The Oregon Trail Of Political Patronage

by In the news Monday, February 13. 2017

By Reagan Knopp

Adam Andrzejewski, writing for Forbes:

Our analysis at American Transparency (OpenTheBooks.com) found 207 state contractors gave $805,876 in campaign cash to Governor Kate Brown ($518,203) and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum ($287,673) since 2012. These businesses hold lifetime state contracts worth at least $2.6 billion. State contractor donations to the governor and attorney general represent 57 percent of current cash on hand in their campaign committees.

It’s difficult to underscore a conflict of interest of this magnitude.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 02:54 | Posted in Uncategorized | Leave a comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)