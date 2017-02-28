Executive Club: Victoria Taft on Strickland self-defense case

Multnomah County turned darker in February, and it wasn’t the rain. In spite of the overwhelming statistics that indicate handguns drawn in self-defense are almost never fired, and when they are fired kill an innocent party only a tenth as often as police do…In spite of clear video evidence that a mob was in pursuit of and assaulting a journalist as he tried to get away…In spite of the mob not being so much as charged with any crime…It was “2nd Amendment be damned! Fear for life and limb, stand down!So what if that journalist had already been hospitalized by one such unprosecuted thug, and was now pursued by a several with hate-full eyes?”Darkness took the win, by the hand of one judge: the victim of that mob assault, Mike Strickland, was charged with, and convicted of, 21 felonies.

Perverse “progressive” Portland’s very own political prisoner.

Our speaker this month takes just a bit of exception to this travesty.



Mike Strickland

Convicted

Victoria Taft

Speaker

Portland Airport Shilo Inn

And of course, the cigar room, afterward