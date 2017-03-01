Oregon needs honest debate on Bundy case – Dorchester event

The Malhuer Refugee Ammon Bundy Case made national headlines last year, yet Oregon has lacked a true honest public debate from both sides on it. Oregon’s longest running political event, the Dorchester Conference is daring to call for a statewide debate on this critical case. Please sign up for the Dorchester Conference March 3-4th 2017.
In addition to the debate here are some of the guest speakers:
Keynote Speaker
PEGGY GRANDE
Author of The “President Will See You Now”, Keynote Speaker and Specialty Project Consultant, Executive Assistant to Ronald President Ronald Reagan
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Mayor Happy Valley
Shane Bemis
Mayor Gresham
Bud Pierce
(R) Gov Candidate
Dennis Richardson
Oregon Secretary of State