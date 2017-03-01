Back to Home Page

Oregon needs honest debate on Bundy case – Dorchester event

by In the news Wednesday, March 1. 2017


By Jason Williams

The Malhuer Refugee Ammon Bundy Case made national headlines last year, yet Oregon has lacked a true honest public debate from both sides on it. Oregon’s longest running political event, the Dorchester Conference is daring to call for a statewide debate on this critical case.  Please sign up for the Dorchester Conference March 3-4th 2017.

In addition to the debate here are some of the guest speakers:

Keynote Speaker
PEGGY GRANDE
Author of The “President Will See You Now”, Keynote Speaker and Specialty Project Consultant, Executive Assistant to Ronald President Ronald Reagan

Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Mayor Happy Valley

Shane Bemis
Mayor Gresham

Bud Pierce
(R) Gov Candidate

Dennis Richardson
Oregon Secretary of State

 

