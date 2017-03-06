Back to Home Page

Free Speech & Unionism Debate at Willamette University

by In the news Monday, March 6. 2017

The following event is sponsored by the Freedom Foundation, American Constitution Society for Law And Policy, and The Federalist Society.

Is public employees’ free speech protected?

After the U.S. Supreme Court 4-4 split in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association, 136 S. Ct. 1083 (2016) two questions remain unsettled in labor law.

1. Should public employees be forced to subsidize collective bargaining activities conducted by their union?

2. Can “opt-out schemes” created by public employers and unions, which automatically deduct full membership dues from workers until they affirmatively opt-out, be stopped?

Join this hot debate and and let’s explore if the First Amendment can draw the line between compelled unionism and free speech.

RSVP on Facebook

When: March 15th – 6:30 PM
Where: Montag Den – Montag Center, Willamette University

Presenters
Ruben J. Garcia
Professor of Law, UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law
Author of the book, Marginal Workers: How Legal Fault Lines Divide Workers and Leave Them Without Protection (2012)

David Dewhirst
Litigation Counsel, Freedom Foundation
Authored Amicus Brief in Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association supporting the Petitioners

Moderator
Keith Cunningham-Parmeter
Professor of Law, Willamette University

 

