Could Rob Patridge Be Named U.S. Attorney for Oregon?

by In the news Monday, March 6. 2017

Chair of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and Klamath County District Attorney Rob Patridge, announced his resignation from both positions today. This adds fuel to previous rumors that he is being considered by the Trump Administration for the job of U.S. Attorney for Oregon.

Patridge served three terms as State Representative from Medford has been General Counsel and District Director for U.S. Congressman Greg Walden. Walden is Oregon’s ranking Republican, who is typically consulted by the administration on picks of this nature.

Thank you to Nathan for the tip.

