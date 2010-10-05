Straw Poll on Marijuana Measure 74

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
The Taxpayer Association of Oregon sent a straw poll mail ballot to involved taxpayers in August to show people’s first impression of the ballot measure title and statement.
Ballot Measure 74
Yes – 21% (105),
No – 79% (385)
Total = 490
BALLOT TITLE: Establishes Medical Marijuana Supply System and Assistance and Research Programs; Allows Limited Selling Of Marijuana.
YES Vote: “Yes” vote establishes supply system, low income assistance program for medical marijuana cardholders; established research program; grants limited state regulation authority; allows limited marijuana sales.
NO vote: “No” vote retains current law without: supply or assistance programs for medical marijuana cardholders, or authorization for state organized scientific programs.
