Preview: Republican Post & Democrat Rayfield Launch Bipartisan Talk Show on Oregon Legislature

Oregon State Representative’s Bill Post (R-Keizer) and Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) have released a preview of their new, bipartisan talk show. “Behind the Scenes” pulls back the curtain on the Oregon Legislature which is currently meeting at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. The first full episode will be streamed live on April 12th using Facebook Live and will also be available on YouTube. We will post the links here at Oregon Catalyst when they become available.
