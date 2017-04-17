Deeply Saddened

by Reagan Knopp

Some may already have seen the headlines, but for those who have not, it is with deep sadness that we must report the wife of Oregon State Senator Herman Baertschiger Jr. passed away on Saturday night. Leta Baertschiger was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle collision. She was 54 years old and is survived by her Husband and two sons. In a statement, the Baertschiger family said they are thankful for the outpouring of support and request privacy at this time.

