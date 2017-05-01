FoxNews Video: Portland parade shut-down

by In the news

Fox News covers Portland parade cancellation

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon,

National television news media outlet, Fox News, interview local Multnomah County Republican Chair, James Buchal regarding the cancellation of a traditional parade along 82nd in Southeast Portland. The parade is called 82nd Avenue of Roses parade and is a neighborhood parade of various community partners. An anonymous email threatened the parade by saying “You have seen how much power we have downtown and that the police cannot stop us from shutting down roads so please consider your decision wisely”. The parade was cancelled. This follows other events in Portland and nationwide where certain liberal protestors create an atmosphere of violence and intimidation that chills free speech.

