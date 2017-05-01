Back to Home Page

FoxNews Video: Portland parade shut-down

by In the news Monday, May 1. 2017


Fox News covers Portland parade cancellation
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon,

National television news media outlet, Fox News, interview local Multnomah County Republican Chair, James Buchal regarding the cancellation of a traditional parade along 82nd in Southeast Portland. The parade is called 82nd Avenue of Roses parade and is a neighborhood parade of various community partners. An anonymous email threatened the parade by saying “You have seen how much power we have downtown and that the police cannot stop us from shutting down roads so please consider your decision wisely”. The parade was cancelled. This follows other events in Portland and nationwide where certain liberal protestors create an atmosphere of violence and intimidation that chills free speech.

Here is what the Multnomah County Party had to say,

 

The Multnomah County Republican Party had been looking forward to its annual participation in the Avenue of Roses Parade, but has now received word that the criminal elements have succeeded in cancelling the entire Parade. We had written a letter to the Mayor, Chief of Police, and District Attorney asking them to help us make this a safe event, a copy of which may be reviewed here, but we received no response from the City or the parade organizers, copied on the letter. This is one more regrettable step away from the rule of law in Oregon.

 

  • Bob Clark

    I read somewhere over the weekend there is more to this story, and it sounds the Multnomah GOP was not the actual target for the folks threatening to pull out “the Nazis.” Sounds like a fringe bible group out of Vancouver was talking of tagging along in the parade with the Multhnomah GOP, unbeknownst to the Multhnomah GOP. The latter caused the lefty fringers to threaten the parade with its e-mail. Buchal even says upfront he wasn’t privy to all the factors which were going into parade organizers decision to cancel last Saturday’s 82nd community parade.

    • Bob Clark

      well maybe the bible group isn’t a real fringe group as it sounds from Victoria Taft website they do no more than cite bible verses. But don’t think Multnomah GOP would link themselves even to this group.
      Buchal is right about the degeneration of our public school system. Portland Public Schools is considering censoring public testimony they don’t agree with. A year ago PPS banned any skepticism of Climate Change contained in books even in its libraries, even as the Scientific method encourages continual probing of and argument concerning scientific hypotheses.

