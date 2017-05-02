Are Free Expression and Academic Integrity on College Campuses Gone for Good?

by Cascade Policy Institute

Challenges to Free Expression and Academic Integrity on Campus



with Dr. Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni.

Monday, May 8, 2017, 6:00-7:30 pm, at the Crowne Plaza Portland-Lake Oswego

With a constant stream of headlines about campus disruptions and lightweight curricula, alumni are rightly concerned about the erosion of academic freedom and the decline of academic standards on American college campuses. The evening’s presentation will spell out why the trends are so worrying and ways in which some intrepid college leaders, college trustees, and alumni donors are showing how to stand up for academic excellence and intellectual openness that the public demands.

Dr. Merrill is executive director of the Fund for Academic Renewal, a program of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, which works with donors to create and monitor high-impact gifts to colleges and universities. ACTA is an independent, nonprofit organization committed to academic freedom, excellence, and accountability at America’s colleges and universities.

There is no charge for this event, but reservations are required in advance due to space limitations. A dessert buffet with coffee and tea will be served.





