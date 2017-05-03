Back to Home Page

Speaker tonight: The champion to fix the PERS crisis

by In the news Wednesday, May 3. 2017

Scott Shepard
Executive Club Speaker Series
7:00 pm, Wed. May 3rd,
Portland Airport Shilo Inn

Scott Smith recently penned a provocative op-ed in the Oregonian, hinting at a fix for PERS because the Oregon Supremes have got themselves in a box, having admitted to a bad decision.

Scott Shepard is a Salem lawyer and law professor, and author of an upcoming academic study on Oregon state pensions to be published by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He’s taught law at schools including Wake Forest Law School and Willamette, and held an Olin/Searle faculty fellowship resident at Vanderbilt Law School.

He has worked in government, non-profit and private practice. He is now a pension-reform scholar and consultant in Oregon and throughout the country, and authoring a Trusts & Estates textbook with Wolters Kluwer/Aspen Publishing.

 

