Poll puts Scott Bruun ahead of Kurt Schrader

BRUUN CONTINUES TO LEAD SCHRADER IN LATEST POLL
As Oregon CD-5 grows increasingly competitive, Scott Bruun is poised for success
By Scott Bruun for Congress,
WEST LINN, Ore. – With just fifteen days until Election Day, signs show that Scott Bruun is on his way to defeating incumbent Kurt Schrader. Recent polling and fundraising numbers point to a clear shift in momentum in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District with challenger Scott Bruun looking toward a strong finish in this swing district. Bruun released polling numbers today showing that as of last week, he continued to lead Rep. Kurt Schrader.The poll, conducted October 11-12 by Moore Information, shows Bruun leading Schrader by four percentage points on a head-to-head ballot test. Bruun enjoyed support from 44 percent of the voters polled, while Schrader trailed with only 40 percent.
This poll follows news that top political handicappers, Charlie Cook and Stu Rothenberg, have both recently categorized Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District as a “toss-up” race, and Bruun’s third quarter fundraising numbers—outpacing incumbent Kurt Schrader’s third quarter contributions by nearly $50,000—signal sustained momentum and growing support for Bruun’s candidacy.
It’s clear that Schrader knows his campaign is in a tough spot. FEC reports show the Schrader campaign having conducted several polls throughout August, yet the campaign has only released data from a July poll. All previously released polling for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District has demonstrated Schrader’s increasing vulnerability, with ballot support for Schrader consistently remaining under 50 percent.
Moore stated in a memo to the Bruun campaign that “there is a major opportunity for Republicans to pick up a Democratic Congressional seat in Oregon CD 5,” also pointing to increasing voter dissatisfaction with Democrat leadership. District voters preferred a Republican candidate to a Democrat 48-36 percent, “a major shift change from two years ago,” when Schrader was first elected.
“Kurt Schrader knows he is at his weakest point at the worst possible time. Oregonians are already casting their ballots for Scott Bruun, and it’s clear Schrader is becoming desperate,” said Bruun’s campaign manager Jon Reedy. “We know Schrader and his Washington, DC cronies will continue their vicious and false attacks as they desperately try to maintain what little support they have left.”
Bruun is running for the seat currently held by first-term Democrat Congressman Kurt Schrader. A member of the House Budget Committee, Schrader has proven himself a reliable supporter of House Democrat leadership, voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over 97 percent of the time.
Scott Bruun is a businessman and three-term Oregon legislator. Bruun and his wife of 16 years, Alison, have two young daughters and live in Clackamas County. They are active in local charitable, sports and church activities.
Pingback: prediksi bola akurat()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: music reviews()
Pingback: venus fly traps()
Pingback: stream movies()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: lan penge()
Pingback: fue.mobi()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: electrician 77089()
Pingback: electrician vs plumber download()
Pingback: locksmith connect android()
Pingback: water ionizer loan()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: pay per day loan plans()
Pingback: water ionizer payment plan()
Pingback: visit site()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: Locksmith West Linn Oregon | order - buy safe online()
Pingback: Locksmith West Linn Oregon | safes shop()
Pingback: Locksmith West Linn Oregon | emergency - emergency locksmith()
Pingback: Locksmith West Linn Oregon | write -locksmithreviews()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: c354w5tesgfxvy4e5ctaxes()
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: online cammen()
Pingback: Robert Zaparniuk()
Pingback: werken bij islive()
Pingback: groupon deals()
Pingback: Marcie Sivak()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: Shaina Shough()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia nursing()
Pingback: ebay 93 inch bear()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: selena gomez sex()
Pingback: is it easy to make an anal()
Pingback: girl names()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack tool()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: web development review()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: local classifieds oxford()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia blake shelton()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: punta cana dominicana()
Pingback: hoverboard 10 inch wheels()
Pingback: http://addiction4.com()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: sponge caddy organizer()
Pingback: Full Article()
Pingback: Robert G. Creely()
Pingback: java training institute pune()
Pingback: share videos with friends()
Pingback: best home safes()
Pingback: forex bot()
Pingback: nachatroom()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: forskolin for weight loss()
Pingback: Cerchi nel grano Tracce d'intelligenza()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: geil sex date()
Pingback: Limos()
Pingback: online reviews()
Pingback: top article()
Pingback: best online casino()
Pingback: Read More Here()
Pingback: great post to read()
Pingback: right here()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: http://sedotwcsurabayablog.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: www.peggletube.pw()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: 18to19.lasab.pw()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: verisign.acreen.top()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: get access to brazzers account()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle()
Pingback: tantric massage()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: games arabs()
Pingback: avast pro license key()
Pingback: avast premier license key()
Pingback: fuck google()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: iv therapy boca()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: click resources()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: gymnastics equipment home()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Como imprimir CPF()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: spam scam()
Pingback: kalici makyaj()
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: tao of badass video()
Pingback: BlackBerry phones()
Pingback: escort toronto()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: search()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: Golf Balls()
Pingback: Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen()
Pingback: Detroit SEO()
Pingback: instagram followers porn()
Pingback: Levitra opinie()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: discount codes()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Ciara()
Pingback: cleaning companies()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: Sandi()
Pingback: Adams()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: Minecraft Accounts()
Pingback: Top Rated Chapter 13 Attorneys()
Pingback: balance gymnastics()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: manifestation miracle()
Pingback: شراء اثاث مستعمل بالرياض()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort()
Pingback: empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: FastComet Coupon()
Pingback: sauvage bikini mon cheri()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: more information()
Pingback: click here now()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: msp hack()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: ï»¿fuck google()
Pingback: FLOOR LIGHTS()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: decoiler machine suppliers()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: sex toy()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: Buy Valium No prescription()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: carb blocker gnc reviews()
Pingback: pokecoins hack()
Pingback: ï»¿Go pokemon()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: check my site()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: david michael sammon()
Pingback: marble countertop thornhill()
Pingback: Rap studio in New Jersey()
Pingback: recover windows 7 password()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: live sexs()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Oakland Park()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Margate()
Pingback: mobdro tv()
Pingback: military soldier blog()
Pingback: Wess()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ubud resort()
Pingback: Makassar Hotel()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Mobile Spy Software India()
Pingback: WI&G Radio()
Pingback: free chat plugin for website()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession Book()
Pingback: Threesome()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: rubylane()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Gaziantep Escort Bayan()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Best Workout Bench()
Pingback: Online Personal Trainer()
Pingback: problems()
Pingback: oral()
Pingback: dream world()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: DUI attorney glendale()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: asia poker 99()
Pingback: Colorbond roofing Newcastle()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: ï»¿Hoover()
Pingback: eifersucht Test()
Pingback: horny()
Pingback: veteran()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: social media david sammon()
Pingback: tenerife page()
Pingback: europe drivers()
Pingback: clique aqui()
Pingback: Local Business Marketing()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: Handmade Fashion()
Pingback: Gabelhubwagen()
Pingback: bem vindo ao facebook()
Pingback: my4faces()
Pingback: Brandi Love Blacked()
Pingback: ï»¿Taxi()
Pingback: Helo()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: www.jinlianka.com/jl/home.php?mod=space&uid=6856649&do=profile()