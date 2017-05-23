Manchester response: Send me to Syria to help

by In the news



Help me to fight terrorism by sending me to the Middle East to help war victims

By Jason Williams

Founder of Taxpayer Association of Oregon & Oregon Catalyst.

The Manchester bombing had 81 casualties. The Palm Sunday church bombing in Egypt had 105 casualties. The April Sweden truck attack at 20.

Help me fight the world-wide wave of terrorism.

I am trying to raise $1,012 in the next 22 days, so I can afford to join a team of nurses to go to Lebanon to provide medical care for the refugees. The e3Partners relief team is serving in Beirut and the town of Zahl’e — which is just 7 miles from the Syrian border! Two local small Lebanese churches have each adopted over 1,000 refugees. Being completely overwhelmed, these churches are begging for medical help, supplies and volunteers.

Medical supplies are evenly divided among team members, below is a photo of what I am bringing (medical bandages, ulcer medication, syringes).

I have helped refugees before.

Last Fall I served with Operation Mobilization and helped refugees in Eastern Europe in Serbia.



In 2015 I joined a Beaverton church and helped serve Yazidi refugees (whom ISIS has targeted for genocide) in Iraq.

I am encouraging my fellow Oregonians to respond to Manchester, Egypt and Sweden terrorist attacks with direct action. I have self-funded and raised $2,700 already but need $1,012 more to meet my goal. Your donation is tax deductible. So you can help fight terrorism and help heal the wounds of truly hurting war-torn people with a tax deduction. It could not be easier to do and more important.

Please act soon as May 31st is my deadline.



This wider terrorism war is one of historic proportions in size, scale and impact. It deserves a local response.