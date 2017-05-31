Students For Liberty to Host a Conference on Taxation and Public Lands

Eugene, OR — Students For Liberty will host an event the Redwood Auditorium at the University of Oregon . This event will be a two issue themed conference to cover taxation and public land issues. Speakers include:

Wally Hicks, County Legal Counsel and former State Representative

Professor Randal O’Toole, Cato Institute

Dr. James Huffman, Dean Emeritus at Lewis and Clark Law School

With a special video presentation from Grover Norquist, Founder and President of Americans for Tax Reform

This event will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 10 AM – 4 PM followed by a poker tournament and social.

The Redwood Auditorium at University of Oregon is located on the Second Floor of the Erb Memorial Union, 1395 University St. Eugene, OR 97403.

—

