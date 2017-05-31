Back to Home Page

Students For Liberty to Host a Conference on Taxation and Public Lands

by In the news Wednesday, May 31. 2017

Eugene, OR — Students For Liberty will host an event the Redwood Auditorium at the University of Oregon . This event will be a two issue themed conference to cover taxation and public land issues. Speakers include:

  • Wally Hicks, County Legal Counsel and former State Representative
  • Professor Randal O’Toole, Cato Institute
  • Dr. James Huffman, Dean Emeritus at Lewis and Clark Law School
  • With a special video presentation from Grover Norquist, Founder and President of Americans for Tax Reform

This event will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 10 AM – 4 PM followed by a poker tournament and social.

The Redwood Auditorium at University of Oregon is located on the Second Floor of the Erb Memorial Union, 1395 University St. Eugene, OR 97403.

Students For Liberty is a rapidly growing network of pro-liberty students from all over the world. Our mission is to educate, develop, and empower the next generation of leaders of liberty. We are the largest libertarian student organization in the world.

For more information, please visit studentsforliberty.org or contact Michael Hall at [email protected]

