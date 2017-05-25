Back to Home Page

Gov. Brown’s 2002 quote best explains PERS failure

by In the news Thursday, May 25. 2017


By Self Serving Politicians Are Driving Oregon Into Bankruptcy Coalition,

Kate Brown said “PERS ought to be fixed but now is not the time…” (Oregonian September 8, 2002)

That was in 2002, when PERS was only $4 billion in the hole.

Now 15 years later, PERS is more than $22 billion in the hole!

Since becoming Governor, Kate Brown hasn’t introduced a single piece of legislation or hosted even one public meeting to solicit solutions.

“We are standing at the very precipice of financial devastation that threatens the heart of public school funding, public safety, our decaying roads and bridges, and health and human services. That’s why The Self Serving Politicians Are Driving Oregon Into Bankruptcy Coalition came together”, according to former legislator and spokesman Jeff Kropf. “In order to fix the PERS crisis we have to first come to terms with whom and what caused it. That’s the purpose of our research.”

This coalition of six Oregon public policy organizations is investigating the conduct of public officials and their role in creating the Public Employee Pension disaster. The coalition is conducting a statewide educational ad campaign reaching hundreds of thousands of Oregonians.

The Coalitions members are: Oregon Capitol Watch, Taxpayer Association of Oregon, Oregon Freedom Foundation, Taxpayer Defense Fund, Oregon Citizens Lobby, Oregon Tax Foundation, Oregon Liberty Coalition and Oregon Transparency Project.

Read more about Governor Brown and the PERS crisis at Oregon Ponzi Scheme .com

  • Bob Clark

    Trump’s got some mojo going for the stock market as it hits another record high since his election, and one of the many ironies is the higher and faster stocks go; the lower the PERS deficit becomes. That is, until the market corrects back to a mean long term price trajectory; which by my calculations would have it about 8% lower than it is currently.
    I personally am alright with cutting back some of my entitlements like social security (a lower inflation metric) and even would be ok with a higher gasoline tax to fund road congestion relief measures, as it would help reduce our dependence on government and make us individually pull more of our own weight. It’s a kick in the pants of sort, but we do seem to have become a bit complacent as a country.
    So, Trump is a bit of a kick in the pants to our complacency and boy it ain’t going over very well in the cesspool reporting corp.

