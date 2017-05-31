The Mental State of the Washington Political Elites

by Larry Huss

I’m always looking for new words and I found a doozy this past week in a conversation I was having with a friend of mine in the medical profession. The word is idiopathic and in medical terms “relates to or denotes any disease or condition that arises spontaneously or for which the cause is unknown.” My friend assured me that it has nothing to do with idiots and refers primarily to a physical disease or condition and not a mental one.

Well, I’m not so sure about that. I mean it most assuredly relates to a physical disease or condition, but given the recent temperament of the lunatics in the Democrat party, their allies in the mainstream press and even Republican sourpusses like John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsay Graham (R-SC), I’m not sure that it doesn’t also apply to those possessed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Most of this derangement centers around an unfounded but alleged conspiracy between President Donald Trump and representatives of the Russian government to interfere in the recent presidential election so as to deny the entitled everywoman, Hillary Clinton, election as the first woman president. The investigations by President Barack Obama’s administration, using the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under the direction of now disgraced director James Comey, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under now disgraced and demonstrable liar John Brennan and the National Security Administration (NSA) at the urging of former National Security Adviser Susan Rice – another disgraced and demonstrable liar, began at least as early as June of 2016. Those investigations have been joined by at least two congressional investigations and now a special counsel, Robert Mueller – Mr. Comey’s immediate predecessor.

In chronological order, here are the facts that those investigations have revealed:

 June, 2016 – Nothing

 July, 2016 – Nothing

 August, 2016 – Nothing

 September, 2016 – Nothing

 October, 2016 – Nothing

 November, 2016 – Nothing

 December, 2016 – Nothing

 January, 2017 – Nothing

 February, 2017 – Nothing

 March, 2017 – Nothing

 April, 2017 – Nothing

 May, 2017 – Nothing

And what was it that triggered the investigations in the first instance? Mr. Brennan, a long time Obama loyalist who previously lied to Congress in defense of Mr. Obama, testified before Congress this past week that he began to hear about alleged communications between people associated with Mr. Trump and/or his campaign and the Russians. No identification of the persons from whom Mr. Brennan, “began to hear about the alleged communications,” no identification of the associates of Mr. Trump and/or his campaign, and no identification of what was contained in those alleged communications. That’s it, just rumors – in all probability the rumors were self-generated by Mr. Brennan himself. But that was enough to trigger an investigation by the CIA that produced nothing. Well, even less than nothing – there was a wholly unsubstantiated report from a former British intelligence agent (then also working for Ms. Clinton) of alleged sex parties involving Mr. Trump, and of meetings between associates of Mr. Trump and Russians that never happened because the associates were in other parts of the world than listed in the report.

But Mr. Brennan forwarded that bogus report to the FBI which then launched its own investigation that continues to this day. Concurrently, the bogus report was leaked to the press – again probably by Mr. Brennan or one of his minions. And again to date, the investigation has produced lots of rumors and not a single fact.

Ditto the congressional investigations. Thus far the only fact that these congressional investigations have revealed is that members of the Obama administration unmasked and then leaked the identities of American citizens caught up as collateral parties to NSA surveillance – a felony for which not a single person has been indicted or convicted, nor will there ever be any such indictments or convictions because, after all, this is official Washington in full attack mode against an interloper – Mr. Trump.

And let’s not forget that the original version of this fantasy was that there was direct communications between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Given that Mr. Trump had never met Mr. Putin that artifice fell away and the focus shifted to anyone who ever met Mr. Trump and who may or may not know anyone in Russia. The fact of the matter is there is actually known information of collusion between Ms. Clinton and the Russians including a speech by former President Bill Clinton (D) to the Russians for which he was paid $500,000, payments of tens of millions of dollars by Russian businesses (beholden to Mr. Putin) to the Clinton’s private slush fund – the Clinton Foundation – and the granting of rights to nearly twenty percent of United States’ uranium reserves to a Russian business with strong ties to Mr. Putin and the Russian government and yet not a word is said by the Democrat loons or their partners in the mainstream media.

But it is the hysteria of responses that gives this fantasy the color of a mental disease or defect – a disease or defect that arises spontaneously and without known cause. For example, Mr. McCain declared that the Trump/Russia investigation had risen to a “Watergate-size scandal.” Are you nuts, Mr. McCain? Watergate involved an actual crime – a break-in of the Democrat headquarters at the Watergate complex on behalf of President Richard Nixon and a subsequent cover-up that was hatched and approved in the Oval Office by Mr. Nixon. The Trump/Russia investigation lacks any element of that – quite frankly, it lacks any element period. But that doesn’t stop Mr. McCain who is on every mainstream media speed dial as the Republican most likely to stab a fellow Republican in the back. Mr. McCain did it routinely to President George W. Bush. He did it former Gov. Mitt Romney during his campaigns for the presidency and does it routinely to Mr. Trump. Mr. McCain maybe a genuine war hero but that doesn’t stop him from being a first-class, backstabbing jerk.

Then there is the race-baiting chairman of the Democrat Party Tom Perez who stated in a March interview with FOX News: “The narrative is pretty simple, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were in cahoots during the election,” All without a single fact. And there is Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) who stated during a May MSNBC interview: “I’ve said all along that he will lead us to impeachment, and he’s doing just that. Every day, more and more is unfolding. I told you that I thought there was a Kremlin clan and these were his allies. I had a resolution back in February that said he should be investigated for collusion… If we do the investigation, everything is there. We’re fiddling while Rome is burning. This president needs to be impeached. ‘I believe that. I believe there was collusion. We need to get on with the business of doing real investigations.” Wow! All this from a member of Congress who was named as one of the most corrupt members of Congress by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

And it wouldn’t be a story on unbridled hysteria unless it included that dim bulb former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who blamed Mr. Trump for the actions of newly-elected Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) in his pre-election dustup with a Guardian reporter.

Is there evidence of collusion between Mr. Trump and the Russians over the presidential election? Not that’s been produced despite a year’s worth of investigations. Is there evidence that the Russian’s attempted to interfere in the election? Yes and their purpose was to cause discord and distrust in the electoral process. And they have been wildly successful primarily because of this lunacy propagated by the Democrats and the mainstream media. And all still based on nothing but rumor, suppositions, and projection.

Perhaps idiopathic is inappropriate for the hysteria among the Washington elites. A better term may idioTpathic – you know, “T” as in Trump Derangement Syndrome.