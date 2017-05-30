Back to Home Page

Take Our Twitter Poll on Rumored GOP Governor Candidates for 2018

by Reagan Knopp Tuesday, May 30. 2017

We’re curious who you would pick among the Republicans currently rumored to run for Governor in 2018. Take our Twitter poll and let your voice be heard. Here’s some brief information about the candidates.

Knute Buehler is the State Representative from Bend (House District 54).
Allen Alley is an Oregon Businessman and has been a candidate for State Treasurer and ran for Governor in the Republican primary (2010 & 2016).
Sam Carpenter is a businessman and has been a candidate for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary (2016).
Bill Post is the State Representative from House District 25 (Keizer, St. Paul, and Newberg).

Twitter limits us to four options so comment if you support a rumored candidate that is not on this list.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 08:55 | Posted in Uncategorized | 2 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Bob Clark

    Bill Post is my choice, but not being a big fan of Twitter I can’t vote it seems.
    Knute is going RINO to play to parts of the Progressive side.
    Poor, Alley can’t get out of the Primaries. What a fiasco the last year when Bud Pierce spends big to defeat Alley who came late to the election; and then Pierce closes his pocket book when running in the general election.
    Richardson was competitive against Kitzhaber in ’14 with a lot less money than Kitz; but Richardson needs to secure the Secretary of State Office in 2020. This isn’t going to be easy either. Richardson won against Advark the big bully last time (a flawed Dem candidate).

  • Gardenhomeboy

    Knute is fine. Not the best, but way, way, way better than the status quo or almost any D that could be put forward in the state.

    Allen is fine, but he hasn’t won before and what does he offer in terms of experience, ideas, or leadership that isn’t offered by another candidate.

    Bill Post is a nice guy and a fine rep. but is way too thin-skinned for the job. I also don’t see him being able to put forth a winning coalition nor do I think he has the experience necessary.

    Don’t know enough of Sam Carpenter to say.

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)