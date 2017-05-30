Take Our Twitter Poll on Rumored GOP Governor Candidates for 2018

by Reagan Knopp

We’re curious who you would pick among the Republicans currently rumored to run for Governor in 2018. Take our Twitter poll and let your voice be heard. Here’s some brief information about the candidates.

Knute Buehler is the State Representative from Bend (House District 54).

Allen Alley is an Oregon Businessman and has been a candidate for State Treasurer and ran for Governor in the Republican primary (2010 & 2016).

Sam Carpenter is a businessman and has been a candidate for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary (2016).

Bill Post is the State Representative from House District 25 (Keizer, St. Paul, and Newberg).

Twitter limits us to four options so comment if you support a rumored candidate that is not on this list.