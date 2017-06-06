Meet the man who helped persuade President Trump to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord in Portland THIS Friday

by Cascade Policy Institute

President Trump’s Environmental Agenda: An Insider’s Perspective with Myron Ebell

Last week, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the controversial Paris climate agreement. In response, Cascade President and CEO John A. Charles, Jr. commented in a statement:

“The central problem with the accord was that the alleged benefits were speculative, long-term, and global; yet the costs to Americans would be real, immediate and local. It was a terrible deal for American taxpayers who would have been required to send many billions of dollars to an international green slush fund, with no accountability….

“The Paris accord was always a triumph of symbolism over substance.”

The man who predicted that President Trump would withdraw from the Paris accord will be in Portland THIS Friday, June 9!

Join Cascade Policy Institute in welcoming President Trump’s Presidential Transition advisor Myron Ebell for a special lunch event.

President Trump’s administration has begun to implement a long list of campaign promises on energy, climate, and environmental policy—including pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

Myron Ebell will speak at Cascade Policy Institute’s June 9 luncheon event in Portland. He will discuss how the President’s deregulatory agenda is proceeding and its prospects for getting the economy going again after a decade of stagnation. Doors open at 11:30, but the program itself begins at noon. For full information and to reserve your tickets, click here. Reservations are absolutely required in advance.

