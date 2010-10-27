by In the news

Governor Poll: Dudley 3% over Kitzhaber. Details show why.

KPTV has a new poll out on the Oregon Governor race between John Kitzhaber and Chris Dudley. This poll shows where people lean between Kitzhaber and Dudley and even more important it shows why people are choosing to support either candidate. See KPTV Kitzhaber-Dudley poll here.

Governor Poll

Chris Dudley 45%

John Kitzhaber 42%

Greg Kord 1%

Wes Wagner 1%

Don’t know 12%

By including those who lean…

Total Dudley 46%

Total Kitzhaber 43%

Those who would vote for John Kitzhaber…

Good track record/has done a good job in the past 23%

Experience/qualifications 21%

Democrat/I vote Democrat 16%

Best candidate 13%

Like his policies/views are in line with mine 12%

Like candidate/favorable against other candidates 8%

Dislike Republicans 6%

Good for the state/Oregon 5%

All other responses 4% or less

Don’t know 1%

Those who would vote for Chris Dudley…

Need change/change is needed 33%

Dislike John Kitzhaber 30%

I vote Republican 12%

Best candidate 10%

Dislike Democrats 9%

Like his policies/views are in line with mine 9%

Has not done a good job 5%

All other responses 4% or less

Don’t know 1%

Oregon is heading…

Wrong track 58%

Right direction 30%

Don’t know 13%

There is more polling data to see. See KPTV Kitzhaber-Dudley poll here.

With the John Kitzhaber-Chris Dudley race so tight, it makes this race one of the most important in Oregon and watched around the nation. Different poll numbers show different results so the race is much more in flux than other races.