by In the news

Rasmussen Poll: Dudley 3% over Kitzhaber. RCP upgrades Oregon

By NW Spotlight,

This Rasmussen Oregon governor match-up poll between John Kitzhaber and Chris Dudley is the second poll this week to show a Dudley lead over Kitzhaber. See results below.

Rasmussen Reports

Chris Dudley 49%

John Kitzhaber 46%

Other candidate 3%

Undecided 3%

Real Clear Politics:

RCP put Oregon from lean Democrat to toss-up.

Other Kitzhaber-Dudley polls last week showed a Kitzhaber lead. Now that lead appears to have changed.