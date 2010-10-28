Rasmussen Poll: Dudley 3% over Kitzhaber. RCP upgrades Oregon
By NW Spotlight,
This Rasmussen Oregon governor match-up poll between John Kitzhaber and Chris Dudley is the second poll this week to show a Dudley lead over Kitzhaber. See results below.
Rasmussen Reports
Chris Dudley 49%
John Kitzhaber 46%
Other candidate 3%
Undecided 3%
Real Clear Politics:
RCP put Oregon from lean Democrat to toss-up.
Other Kitzhaber-Dudley polls last week showed a Kitzhaber lead. Now that lead appears to have changed.
