Back to Home Page

The Oregonian: Lawmakers may expand flawed program to release prisoners early (Guest opinion)

by In the news Friday, June 30. 2017

By NW Spotlight

Steve Doell in a guest opinion for The Oregonian:

The legislature is again back to its get-out-of-jail-free ways. This time it’s House Bill 3078, which releases violent and non-violent offenders early and reduces the penalties for identity theft from 18 months to 13 months. As always with such cuts, it’s just a matter of time until they shatter the lives of innocent victims.

All too often kids are the victims. Nakiem Brown is alleged to have been involved in a May 22, 2017 attack at a Gresham apartment to avenge a gang vendetta. Reports of the crime indicate a nine-year old boy and his mother were shot multiple times after the assailant or assailants opened fire, spraying the apartment with dozens of bullets. Brown, a member of the Hoover Street gang, faces multiple counts of attempted aggravated murder and other violent crimes.

Read the full guest opinion →

 

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 02:28 | Posted in Crime & Sentencing, OR 79th Legislative Session | Leave a comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)