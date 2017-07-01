Back to Home Page

Oregon Health official confirms HB 3391 funds $500k in abortions

by Reagan Knopp Saturday, July 1. 2017

In the following video, Rep. Stark Questions an Oregon State Health official, admits that at least $500,000 of taxpayer dollar will be used to fund abortions because of HB 3391. The questioning begins at the 2:50 mark in the video.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 09:44 | Posted in Uncategorized | Leave a comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)