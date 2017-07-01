Oregon Health official confirms HB 3391 funds $500k in abortions

In the following video, Rep. Stark Questions an Oregon State Health official, admits that at least $500,000 of taxpayer dollar will be used to fund abortions because of HB 3391. The questioning begins at the 2:50 mark in the video.
