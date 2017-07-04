Exec-Club: Rep. Julie Parrish, National Review’s John Fund!!!

by In the news

Two Keynote Speakers:

Representative Julie Parrish and John Fund

Oregon Executive Club

Wed. July 5th, 7:00pm

Portland Airport Shilo Inn,

Julie Parrish, Oregon State Representative, House District 37 – West Linn and Tualatin. Julie will be giving a critical update of what is happening during the final hours of the 2017 Legislature.

John Fund has reported from Washington for 30 years. Formerly on the WSJ editorial board, John is now national-affairs columnist for National Review Online, and a senior editor at The American Spectator. John Fund will be sharing on the latest insights from Washington D.C. Fund has been one of Executive Club’s most favorite national speakers and returning guests. Please join us on Wednesday.