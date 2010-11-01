by In the news

Oregon Ballot Returns: GOP 39%, Dems 35%, Ind 22%

By Election Watch,

As of Thursday here are the ballot breakdown of which party is turning in more ballots by percentage.

See chart below

Statewide Ballot Returns

Total Number of Registered Voters: 2,087,640

Number of Ballots Returned: 690,515

Percent of Ballots Returned: 33%