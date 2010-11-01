Back to Home Page

Oregon Ballot Returns: GOP 39%, Dems 35%, Ind 22%

by In the news Monday, November 1. 2010

By Election Watch,

As of Thursday here are the ballot breakdown of which party is turning in more ballots by percentage.
See chart below

Statewide Ballot Returns
Total Number of Registered Voters: 2,087,640
Number of Ballots Returned: 690,515
Percent of Ballots Returned: 33%

