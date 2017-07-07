Back to Home Page

Rep. Esquivel: Anti-gun rights bill passes House.

by In the news Friday, July 7. 2017

by Oregon State Representative Sal Esquivel

I would like to thank everyone for their emails regarding Senate Bill 719.  Our office received approximately 2500 emails – Vote NO emails. As you know I am a very dedicated Second Amendment advocate – I can only hope that the majority party received as many or more Vote NO emails as I did.

The bill passed on the House Floor yesterday – 31-29 fear it will pass – that was my worst fear. The conservatives just do not have the numbers to stop the majority party – and your majority party for the most part votes how they are told to vote.
Each of you might give it one more try – the bill will be on the Governor’s desk for signature.
http://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/share-your-opinion.aspx
Let her know how you value your Second Amendment rights and that this bill does nothing to protect people.
https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/Measures/Overview/SB719

Yours truly,
Representative Sal Esquivel

  • Jack Lord God

    This is a good one for the liberal acid test of “And Abortion” . My proposal that any bill that restricts gun rights somehow fails the “reasonable” test in liberal eyes if applied to abortion.

    The bar to strip a right should be very high. Hearsay evidence in a secret court is not that.

    So lets try “And Abortion” to see if the bill is reasonable – Should abortions be prevented if a person is not of sound mind to make the decision based upon hearsay evidence in a secret hearing?

    If you are a liberal and believe abortion should be restricted if a law enforcement officer, relative or doctor pops up and says something, then congratulations, you actually are logically consistent.

    However if not, then you really are just interested in restricting other peoples rights.

