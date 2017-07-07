Rep. Esquivel: Anti-gun rights bill passes House.

by In the news

by Oregon State Representative Sal Esquivel

I would like to thank everyone for their emails regarding Senate Bill 719. Our office received approximately 2500 emails – Vote NO emails. As you know I am a very dedicated Second Amendment advocate – I can only hope that the majority party received as many or more Vote NO emails as I did.

The bill passed on the House Floor yesterday – 31-29 fear it will pass – that was my worst fear. The conservatives just do not have the numbers to stop the majority party – and your majority party for the most part votes how they are told to vote.

Each of you might give it one more try – the bill will be on the Governor’s desk for signature.

http://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/share-your-opinion.aspx

Let her know how you value your Second Amendment rights and that this bill does nothing to protect people.

https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/Measures/Overview/SB719

Yours truly,

Representative Sal Esquivel