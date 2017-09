Top 10 best TSA Airport Screener protest signs

by In the news

Below are the top 10 most interesting TAO airport screener protest signs from passengers. Some of the TSA screener signs are funny while others are serious. Some are images from airport screen protest abroad and some are just photos of passengers that made provocative headlines.

This protest sign came from Europe



.

From Thanksgiving travel and shows how deeply impacting the issue is.



.

.

Best TSA cartoon



.

.

Provacative TSA sceening picture that made headlines



.

.

How T-shirt makers responded



.

.

Going too far



.

.

Another TSA t-shirt protest and sign



.

.

This body-scan protester made national news



.

.

More body scanner hand-made signs



.

.