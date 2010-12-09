Senator Merkley starts petition to change filibusters

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley Press Release,
Just last week, a majority of Senators voted to provide tax cuts for every American family on their first $250,000 of income, and to reject another round of bonus tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires. But Americans aren’t getting their tax cuts because Republicans filibustered, just as they have filibustered virtually every bill and nomination over the last two years. The abuse of the Senate rules has tied the Senate in knots, but it’s not only hurting the Senate. Republicans are holding up record numbers of judges and executive branch nominees as well, wreaking havoc on every branch of government. If you are as angry and frustrated as I am, I hope you will sign my petition urging the Senate to fix the filibuster, and share this email with others.
The Senate has historically been known as the “world’s greatest deliberative body.” The filibuster was a rarely used but powerful way to let Senators stand up for their principles and slow things down when they thought the majority was making a grave mistake.
But today, the filibuster has become an act of craven political calculation — a 5-second, administrative act, often taken anonymously, that overturns majority rule and adds a week of floor time for even the most routine, non-controversial, and technical actions by the Senate.
Join me in urging the Senate to adopt new rules that make three key changes:
1. Make the filibuster real. Require Senators who filibuster to stay on the floor and explain to the American people why they think they are right and a majority of Senators are wrong.
2. Don’t give Senators multiple chances to filibuster the same bill. In recent years, Republicans have regularly filibustered routine parliamentary steps, even on measures that ultimately pass unanimously, because each filibuster delays the work of the Senate about a week.
3. Bring fair deliberation back to the floor of the Senate. Ensure that Senators of both parties have the chance to offer amendments and have those amendments voted on without giving any one Senator veto power.
If you believe that Senators were elected to help solve America’s problems, not create them… if you believe in transparency and accountability from your elected representatives…. then I invite you to join the fight. Please sign my petition and forward it on to others who are fed up and ready for change.
Our country has big challenges, and deserves a Senate up to the task of taking them on. People already think it the filibuster is an act of political courage in defense of deeply-held principles. Let’s make it so.
Jeff Merkley
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: watch tv show episodes()
Pingback: watch movies online()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: continue reading()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: loan payment plan()
Pingback: http://www.tc.faa.gov/content/leaving.asp?extlink=http://bit.ly/1OvaJul()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: banheira()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: Pet Transport()
Pingback: appeal court case involving ticket-fighter Todd Dube was dropped()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: vape pens()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: best deals online()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: weight loss for women()
Pingback: esta()
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories()
Pingback: no deposit casino()
Pingback: print on demand publishers()
Pingback: Kris Biscahall()
Pingback: apple shooter()
Pingback: what is diabetes and how is it caused()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: Remona Mairot()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark()
Pingback: cheats for boom beach()
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale()
Pingback: water jug hand pump()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: 100% white kidney bean extract()
Pingback: GPS Tracker()
Pingback: fit my truck()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: tv antennas in parallel()
Pingback: sticky notes codes()
Pingback: nose and ear hair trimmers()
Pingback: rosengard.tv()
Pingback: free xbox live currency codes()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet care()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: free messenger()
Pingback: java courses in aundh pune()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: refinanciar()
Pingback: Best Seller Iphone 5 Rechargeable Phone Case 2500mah()
Pingback: party lights for a room()
Pingback: tick chart mt4()
Pingback: Libbie()
Pingback: crossfit()
Pingback: bioganix pure forskolin extract reviews()
Pingback: raspberry ketones reviews()
Pingback: http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com()
Pingback: Sexcontact()
Pingback: jew jokes()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: fat burner pills side effects()
Pingback: Den Haag()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: naples dog walker()
Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews()
Pingback: faplust()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: online dating()
Pingback: tormkey casino solution()
Pingback: seo backlinks()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: top rated home air purifiers()
Pingback: Ansonia painter()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: Health information()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: casual club sin pagar()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: coffee maker with grinder()
Pingback: 完美世界充值()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: gymnastics scoreboard()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne()
Pingback: media()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: VoIP vonage()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Lisa Ann Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: free accounts brazzers()
Pingback: babson printers()
Pingback: Hassie()
Pingback: check pnr status()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Levitra apteka()
Pingback: Garland TX Bankruptcy Lawyer()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: Free Credit Report()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: doors & windows()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear petit()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: weblink()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: msp hack()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: Janell()
Pingback: Maryjo()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: Veterans day thank you quotes()
Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia()
Pingback: Opciones Binarias()
Pingback: affordable moving company canada()
Pingback: seo packages in mumbai()
Pingback: memory training Singapore()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of bizerte()
Pingback: Dallas()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: check my source()
Pingback: apple()
Pingback: cheap viagra ohio()
Pingback: Nu()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: how to sell on amazon()
Pingback: DVDs()
Pingback: Illa()
Pingback: threesome romance()
Pingback: pit mounted Weighbridge()
Pingback: iPhone Cases 6 Plus()
Pingback: Celine()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: Teknik()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: situsqq()
Pingback: shipping from Japan()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: www.google.com()
Pingback: enlarge penis pills()
Pingback: Ankara Escort()
Pingback: Hot Eyes Steam()
Pingback: Migliori imprese edili()
Pingback: Bisou De Lou()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coral Springs()
Pingback: Dinosaur school assembly()
Pingback: Ubud Resort()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: how to get my ex boyfriend back()
Pingback: villa in ubud()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Cooper City()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sea Ranch Lakes()
Pingback: pecatu hotel()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Veterinary Pharmaceutical Agent()
Pingback: mineral specimens()
Pingback: Essay writing help()
Pingback: pajamas()
Pingback: Hotel in Makassar()
Pingback: http://ow.ly/1ALA30afkrH()
Pingback: Free Internet Radio()
Pingback: budtender certification()
Pingback: compression socks()
Pingback: Forex Market()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession James Bauer()
Pingback: Nympho()
Pingback: Pussy()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: guaranteedppc()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: halloween scavenger hunt()
Pingback: window cleaning Houston()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: guard dog training()
Pingback: Workout()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: just click the up coming web site()
Pingback: Pulseira Relógio Nike Digital LED()
Pingback: Feng Shui Bagua()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: Kamagra tabletki()
Pingback: bb guns()
Pingback: jamaican mutton curry recipe()
Pingback: Gold Price()
Pingback: best colon cleanse()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Home Care Agency - Los Angeles()
Pingback: house cleaning()
Pingback: 99domino poker()
Pingback: adam and eve coupon codes()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΞΗ ΒΟΥΛΙΑΓΜΕΝΗ()
Pingback: Cheap Phentermine Online()
Pingback: Online casino()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: obat pembesar penis()
Pingback: verlustangst()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: oral()
Pingback: Herpes Cure()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: permainan qqpoker online()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: sexycoquinevideo()
Pingback: online sports gambling()
Pingback: europe drivers()
Pingback: Socially Recommended()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: what is the 4 percent group()
Pingback: Happy Mother's Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: property singapore()
Pingback: turkey mouth calls()
Pingback: Handmade Fashion()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: clique aqui()
Pingback: order real doll()
Pingback: coloring pictures()