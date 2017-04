by In the news

House power-sharing agreement to be finalized within days

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Oregon capitol insiders and lobbyists are indicating that the House power sharing negotiations have been very productive with some predicting a final framework within the next few days. This would be a telling statement of working together in light of the very partisan legislative session last year. Key to the final discussions is not at the top but rather closer to the bottom of the system where legislative committees are. Each committee carries the problem of how it will be structured, who gets to choose committee membership, and how and what bills will be determined. Even the number of committee members on a particular committee is a serious unresolved question. This progress means the current drama will end before Christmas and the next biggest challenge will be on watching how this process actually works.