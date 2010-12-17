Back to Home Page

Khan Academy: The Education Revolution is Now

by Jerry Dawson Friday, December 17. 2010

The Education Revolution we have heard so much about over the past several decades has finally arrived. It has arrived in style, substance, and effectiveness. It has arrived in the Khan Academy, a free instruction resource with over 1,800 in-depth lessons in math, science, humanities, and many other areas. Over 33 million of these lessons have been delivered. The Academy has a faculty of one: Sal Khan.

Khan, a Harvard MBA with MIT degrees in math, electrical engineering, and computer science, began this project by using the computer to distance tutor the children of some of his relatives. They so liked and benefitted from these on-line lessons created with simple doodles and narration, Khan knew he was on to something that could really work and help millions of people of all ages. His lessons are concise, clear, informative, and rock solid in their content. The man is a genius.

The best way to confirm what I am stating is to visit the academy at www.khanacademy.org and take a sample lesson. I would recommend his lesson under Brain Teasers called Light Bulb Switching Brain Teaser or his first lesson in Cosmology and Astronomy called Scale of Earth and Sun. Either of these will clearly demonstrate his excellent teaching style, the ease and clarity with which the lessons are delivered, and the fact that the promise of quality multimedia education has finally been delivered. That it is delivered for free is simply a remarkable bonus.

Detractors have called Khan’s collection of lessons more a library than actual instruction, but they are wrong. These lessons are as real and effective as any delivered by a teacher in a classroom. Finally, true learning can take place using a computer and the instruction from Khan. It is a most viable solution to the severely dumbed-down, painfully slow, hugely expensive, oft interrupted, union-controlled public education we have now.

‘Tis the season to rejoice. Rejoice, rejoice. The Education Revolution is here!

  • John in Oregon

    More good news in Education!

    Other good news comes from Compton California. On December 7, parents of students at McKinley Elementary School took steps to end its ongoing history of failure. A McKinley Elementary parent representative delivered a petition under the Parental Trigger law signed by 62 percent of parents and taking control of the school.

    With that petition the parents instructed the district’s superintendent that the school will become a charter school. In Compton, California have risen up and taken control of their children’s education.

    • eagle eye

      I wish them well with their charter school, and I support the charter schools in Eugene. But overall, the record on charter schools is very mixed. Little evidence they are improving education on average.

      I suggest taking a look at “Bad students not bad schools” by Robert Weissberg.

  • eagle eye

    A lot of this stuff around, a lot of rightwingers hope it will destroy traditional education, one of their great fantasies.

    But there’s little in these electronic gimmicks that can’t be found better in books, around a long time.

    Meanwhile, college enrollments keep going up and up. The people who hate traditional schools may have a long wait for their “revolution.”

    • Jerry

      No need to wish destruction on something that is already destroyed.
      The whole point is simply that if you want to learn something this guy can help you do it.

      • a retired professor

        A student might be able to learn something from these videos. Check out the ones, say, on acid-base chemistry. But the student could probably learn just as easily or more from a standard textbook. Most students would not have the discipline to do a full year or even quarter of college chemistry this way. Most would get stuck or give up. The few who would succeed — who do succeed, for self-study has been around for a long time — can always take placement tests (like CLEP) and get credit for what they’ve learned.

  • Bob Clark

    Just having alternatives to the public school monolith is enriching for all as it also forces competition on the union controlled industry. Then too, primary education should be a tax credit like college tuition is becoming. This would free us from the excessive tax requests of Portland Public School district which allows closed school buildings to lanquish for decades instead of selling them to fund the expansion of existing schools.

    Things may be looking up for changing the monolithic public education regime. Even U of O wants to go private, but the Oregon state government education bureaucracy is trying to stop this (no doubt these bureaucrats fear for the loss of power if such events become common place).

    • eagle eye

      UO is not exactly trying to “go private,” rather they are trying to become more independent (with their own board, but state-appointed) as a public university. In effect, the Oregon state campuses already are largely private, because so little of their funding now comes from the state, especially UO.

      (Whether UO would really like to become truly private if they really were allowed to, is another matter, because at present the state simply wouldn’t allow it.)

      I think you’re probably right about the motives of the Oregon University System Board, they don’t want to lose control, even if it will benefit many others, including the state.

      • a retired professor

        Probably right, including the state’s unwillingness ever to let UO become private. Unless they paid for the campus and buildings! Of course, not all of it was paid for by the state. In fact, maybe most of it not.

  • Dave Porter

    Yes, just love the Khan Academy!!!

  • valley p

    Welcome to the revolution Jerry!

    Well we got no choice
    All the girls and boys
    Makin all that noise
    ‘Cause they found new toys
    Well we can’t salute ya
    Can’t find a flag
    If that don’t suit ya
    That’s a drag

    School’s out for summer
    School’s out forever
    School’s been blown to pieces

    No more pencils
    No more books
    No more teacher’s dirty looks

    Well we got no class
    And we got no principles
    And we got no innocence
    We can’t even think of a word that rhymes

    School’s out for summer
    School’s out forever
    School’s been blown to pieces

    No more pencils
    No more books
    No more teacher’s dirty looks

    Out for summer
    Out till fall
    We might not go back at all

    School’s out forever
    School’s out for summer
    School’s out with fever
    School’s out completely

    • a retired professor

      You know, out in the real world, schools of various kinds — public, private, charter — are not exactly being abandoned. I mean K-12

      People with an axe to grind (or profit to be made, they often hope) keep predicting the demise of higher education. This seems to be especially popular among computer types who’ve gotten bored with business — Bill Gates comes to mind.

      But I look at places like UO or OSU. Enrollments keep going up, faster than they can handle the students.

  • John in Oregon

    Hi Eagle, I agree with the observation that charter schools have a mixed record.

    What I found significant was the parents of McKinley Elementary stepping in and firing the superintendent and school board. The clear message was you legacy education types failed and we parents are taking control.

    In many ways the parents stepping in answers some of the questions that Robert Weissberg asked.

    About the mixed charter record, let me first talk about the mixed record of local neighborhood restaurants. Restaurants open, some succeed others fail, a mixed record. Yet there is also a clear record, failed establishment close and disappear. The free market makes its judgment. A charter school is no different, a successful school survives and a failing school closes.

    Contrast that with the legacy education establishment. Jefferson a failing school lives on, 40 years and counting. Even in failure the school never fully dies. The un-dead school, a zombie school.

    The records show that some of the best educations are delivered by untrained home school parents. Here the Khan academy has a great deal of influence.

    • a retired professor

      That school appears to be a typical low income minority school, from the news reports, with low test scores. The scores had been improving rapidly the past few years, again from the news reports. There is some indication that some of the signers of the petition didn’t know what they were signing, not knowing English.

      Have no way of knowing more than what I read about that school. I wish them the best of luck. As eagle says, charters have a mixed record, according to “experts” who do not have a stake in charters being the cure-all. They seem best at making parents happy — perhaps just having a choice — but without actually much improving overall educational performance or achievement. In Eugene charters are popular and widely supported. It would be pretty hard to say that they’ve worked wonders in educating students.

      I’m pretty skeptical about the “market” being such a great improver of education. The market is pretty good at giving people what they want. Often, what they want, especially in cultural matters, is not very good. If you don’t believe me, take a look at our popular mass commercial culture. Hang around most any university, public or private. “Beer and circus” is a good sized portion of it, and I’m not talking about just the kids.

      Check out what Diane Ravitch, a former enthusiast of charters, has to say recently about the superior school performance in Shanghai and Finland.

  • Anonymous

    Mixed record? What a typical claim.

    Public charter schools have a much better record than you know. But you’re biased.

    The record public charter school don’t have is a history of staying open for decades while failing.

    Watch this and know what side you are on.

    http://reason.tv/video/show/unlocked

    As for UO or any other going “free”. They don;t want freedom. They want quasi. Not private or public.
    They want public status when it suits them, tax free etc & PERS but private and not subject to open records/ FOIA. Their model is OHSU. The most corrupted, dysfuncional, political conninving education entitiy in the state.

    • a retired professor

      I suggest you actually check out the real UO plan. It’s a good deal for all involved including the state.

      Does UO want PERS? They have no choice. Given their choice, I would bet anything they’d like to drop out for future hires. For one thing, it’s not even an especially great pension program for new people. There are a lot of other disadvantages to it.

      By the way, private universities are tax exempt just like public universities.

  • Anonymous

    Read Diane Ravitch on the lessons of the superior school performance in Shanghai and Finland. Google or go directly to:

    http://blogs.edweek.org/edweek/Bridging-Differences/2010/12/the_real_lessons_of_pisa.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+BridgingDifferences+%28Education+Week+Blog:+Bridging+Differences%29

    Note that she supports neither the American left nor right in this.

    A sample:

    “Consider the two top contenders on PISA: Shanghai and Finland. These two places—one a very large city of nearly 21 million, the other a small nation of less than six million—represent two very different approaches to education. The one thing they have in common is that neither of the world leaders in education is doing what American reformers propose.”

  • Anonymous

    rp,

    You completely missed my MAIN point.

    That it appears to be another cake and eat it too quasi-governmental attempt. Not private and not government. It should be either or. Not follow the OHSU model.

    Do you have a problem with OHSU having all the protections of a government entitity but not the obligations like subject to FOIA?

    • a retired professor

      I don’t think I missed your point at all. I would be happy to see UO become private, I think UO would be happy with that, but I don’t think the state would allow it. The new plan is a big step in the right direction. Less state funding, less state control, more private funding, more willingness of private donors to contribute. Do you have a better plan?

      OHSU has been a great success. They’ve moved way up in stature as a medical school and medical center as a result of the change. If y0u’re saying that the old system was better, I just don’t agree.

      Probably, OHSU would be better off being completely free of the state. I won’t presume to say what would be better for the state, though I have my opinion. But even though the state contributes only a tiny part of the OHSU budget, it wants to keep some control.

      Again, on that, I don’t make the rules. But the new arrangement is a big improvement on the old.

  • John in Oregon

    Anonymous, the comment that charter schools have a mixed record is not saying that such schools can’t succeed spectacularly. Only that some succeed and some fail. Your comment that failed charter schools don’t have a history of staying open for decades while failing was my point as well.

    retired professor, I think your description of the school as serving low income minority students with low test scores is accurate. I’m not sure about the raising test scores, as Jefferson here in Portland has had rising scores for 40 years now. The parents not knowing English part of the reports sounds more like an excuse given the petition was presented by a minority parent.

    The important story I think is the parents taking control and not this particular school. The parents had a tool to allow them to take control of the school. It needs to happen at more schools.

    I found Diane Ravitch’s comments interesting. Shanghai and Finland are nothing like the US system and nothing like each other.

    Shanghai relies heavily on testing, a school with an 85% pass rate is a failing school. The only acceptable result is 100% pass rate. In-built into the Shanghai system is intense after school tutoring.

    In Finland the system struck me as best described, as they don’t have a system. The Finish are a monolithic society which places requirements on teacher quality with little if any top down management.

    Another prospective comes from James Tooley, The Beautiful Tree. His research shows “that the Third World poor can teach us a lot about education. Because in the Third World the poor are educating themselves, with their own money, in spite of a dysfunctional government education system, meddling regulators, and ideology-driven international development experts.”

    In other words, the Beautiful Tree shows that what we knew just ain’t so.

    Kyle Olson tackles the education problem from another angle. He notes a survey conducted by Stanford University showing 78 percent of respondents believe it should be easier for schools to get rid of ineffective teachers and 57 percent also believe good teachers deserve better pay.

    Oleon believes that schools should retain the power to choose the teachers they have on staff from year to year Teachers should be treated as professionals, (ALA Finland). In other words no more tenure. Professionals are highly compensated employees who are held accountable for their performance and do not bargain collectively.

    “Contrary to the claims of the unions” he said, “a ground-breaking new study from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation finds that teacher performance can accurately be measured by student scores on standardized tests.”

    Meanwhile Dr. Susan Berry commented on a study released by the McKinsey consulting group, which focused on how to improve school systems. The study noted that both America and Britain increased spending on schools by 21% and 37%, respectively. Yet, in both of these countries, reading, math, and science skills standards dropped.

    Berry said “The McKinsey researchers concluded that, in these countries, what makes a difference in improving education is not money, but the awareness that different types of schools need different types of reforms. In other words, a “one size fits all” model does not work. It appears that when education is dependent upon the federal government, standards suffer.”

    That I think is key. There is no single education system magic bullet to improving schools. Yet what the education establishment offers is a monolithic answer. The top down one size fits no one solution.

    Can the parents at McKinley Elementary School break the failing school free of the education district? That answer is yet to be seen. It seems clear to me that more money and business as usual isnt the answer.

    In reference to the market, retired professor noted “I’m pretty skeptical about the “market” being such a great improver of education. The market is pretty good at giving people what they want. Often, what they want, especially in cultural matters, is not very good.”

    That may well be true, after all we don’t have a free market and no idea what the market might want. Professor you are correct the market is good at providing products that people (customers) want.

    Let me take this one step further to something retired professor didn’t say. Many in the Government / Education complex believe they know what is best. My bet is that if parents actually had any input they would in the aggregate make better choices. In the choice between the Salem establishment, and the market of parents, I would choose the parents the true customers.

    • a retired professor

      I will just say that I don’t believe the reason the masses prefer the Beatles and rap to Beethoven and Ravel is the lack of a free market. I don’t believe that markets are especially good at maintaining and uplifting a culture, certainly not a tradition. Sometimes markets do that — look at China’s love of western high culture, especially music — and sometimes they do the opposite — look at America’s garbage pop culture.

      Ravitch, a former supporter of education reforms such as charter schools, now thinks as I have come to, that while such developments might be somewhat beneficial, they are not the cure for what ails our education. I guarantee, fill any inner city slum school with ambitious, bright children of Asian immigrants, and you’ll soon be reading about what a stellar school that is. You’ll also find good teachers itching to work there.

      I neither believe nor disbelieve that parents would do better at running the schools. The fact is, they have opted out of it, through their votes (failure of vouchers to catch on) and through legislation. If anything, centralization (not just in Salem, but more importantly in Washington) is winning out. Just look at both Bush and Obama. I see little real desire to reverse this. Instead, many people now are scapegoating schools and teachers, often where they have impossible situations to deal with.

      This can only lead to even fewer quality people wanting to go into K-12 teaching. Certainly, in my experience, few science students, and even fewer top ones, wanted to have anything to do with it. I can only see this situation getting worse.

      By the way, professionals don’t have tenure? Apart from professors, many of whom certainly do, what about partners in law firms? Or in medical firms? I can assure you, getting tenure at UO is a hell of a lot more arduous than getting ensconced in a local medical firm. I have the testimony of both physicians and their faculty spouses on which to base this.

    • valley p

      “My bet is that if parents actually had any input they would in the aggregate make better choices.”

      About half of them (parents) believe in creationism, and don’t believe evolution is scientific fact. About 2/3 lack college degrees of any sort. Half have households that earn less than $50K a year, presumably because they have dead end and/or low skill jobs. So why do you think “parents” are better positioned to make decisions on what is taught and how? On what basis?

      Some parents can and do make good choices about their kids educations. But many, probably most, are not equipped or interested enough to do so. The teachers are left with having to make up the deficit.

      • Jerry

        Wow. So parents who did not go to college don’t know as much as highlyntrained union educators?
        Thanks for letting us in on that one.

        • Anonymous

          Jerry, we can agree that the school system is not terribly selective in the staff they hire — after all, they hired you!

        • valley p

          Yes, that is exactly right, which is why we have universities that people pay to go to, take classes, read books, do research, and learn what they are talking about. Doctors know more about medicine, lawyers know more about law, and educators know more about education than the average Joe or Jane. This is a surprise to you?

          • Jerry

            Exactly. That is why more teachers send their kids to private schools than any other single demographic.

          • a retired professor

            Oh, speaking of teachers who send their kids to private schools, I know quite a few college faculty who send one or more of their kids to private K-12 school, and a really large number whose kids go to private colleges. There are a large variety of reasons for this, but the largest probably — in the case of their kids at college — is precisely to get their kids away from the common run of thinking among the general populace — as reflected in the public educational institutions. It’s not the personnel at those institutions per se that they’re trying to get away from. It’s the students and the family and social backgrounds they come from.

            That doesn’t mean that these college faculty are hostile to public education or public universities (the latter of which, after all, provide employment for most of them). To the contrary, they are fiercely supportive of public K-12 schools, for reasons that I don’t quite understand (given their own circumstances).

            For example, I know UO faculty who are by no means well-off, who are basically living month to month while their kids grow up, who send one or more to a private school, but are opposed to vouchers. Mainly because they don’t want anything that would undermine public education, even if they might temporarily benefit from it.

  • John in Oregon

    Its an old discussion, which best represents the social values of culture, the sheltered intellectual isolation of the Ivory Tower or the pop culture of the great unwashed lower class. School actually touched on the subject in one high school class and again in college. As a professor I know you have had that discussion often, its an issue worth debating.

    In the world of music Handel VS Jefferson Airplane, Mozart VS Stevie Wonder, Strauss VS The Stones, Mendelson VS George and Ira Gershwin, Tchaikovsky VS Rudy Vallee, Beethoven VS Jelly Roll Morton, and Bach VS Guy Lombardo.

    A former President of Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson felt that Government should be run by Ivy league administrators while congress would serve as a debating society where the masses could play at the illusion of self governance. Wilson championed the science of Eugenics as the path to creating the ideal citizen.

    Popular culture however is where life is actually lived. A mix of flashes of brilliance, the trivial, and mundane. Those old masters Bach to Tchaikovsky, once were that popular culture. Many were belittled as nothing more than the equivalent of that days garbage pop culture. Proving of course that there is never a shortage of self appointed art critics.

    But then the filter of time tends to discard the trivial, mundane, and frivolous. Napoleon XIV — They Are Coming To Take Me Away, Brian Hyland — Yellow Polka Dot Bikini fall by the way side. Meanwhile Lincoln Mayorga & Friends (Sheffield Labs), Rick Wakeman The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, some of the Beetles, and yes the Grateful Dead float to the top.

    The truth is that a vibrant society requires some of both the Ivory Tower and Pop Culture. Yet without that pop culture a vibrant society cannot exist. The professors of the universities of the time protected the purity of Latin. They opposed the evolution and pollution of the language. They won that battle and in so doing they instigated the death of the language. Popular culture language evolved becoming Italian and others.

    The relationship of markets to education is not about the market making judgments. We do not ask markets to decide that one thing is more culturally valuable than another. We ask the competitive market of produces to produce high quality products at lowest cost. Thousands of purchasers make individual choices signaling which products they value most. The process of competition of producers to gain market share will naturally favor the better product. The purchaser may not have originally sought the best, he will generally select the better product.

    Washington DC is one of the few places where parental choice has been allowed. The DC voucher pilot program was a proven success. The political pressure to end it intense. In the end, politics won and parents lost.

    With GE is getting $16 billion in bail outs we call it crony capitalism. I’m not sure what it’s called when a government run industry is in bed with government.

    Yes VP I know you think people are ignorant and can’t be trusted to make decisions. They need an administrator to tell them what to do. Before I buy into that tell me where this stable of angels is located that will make those decisions.

    • Anonymous

      Classical music was once more “popular” than now (when it may be dying, at least in America), but I would never agree that, say, Bach or Beethoven was popular or part of a garbage culture in the way that popular music is today. (Bach never celebrated rape and torture and neither did Beethoven, unless you agree with some radical feminists that the first part of the ninth symphony was a musical enactment of rape).

      You might be surprised and perhaps disappointed how seldom professors talk about high culture vs. pop culture. The humanities people have large abandoned the distinction, and the science people are off in their own world, and well aware that in their world, there is not much doubt about the existence of a hierarchy of knowledge and and an elite.

      The “isolated ivory tower” has not always been merely a defender of dying traditions. Without doubt, the academy had a great deal to do, perhaps the lions’ share, with the scientific revolution, and a lot to do with the creation of the modern economic and political world (just look up Professor Adam Smith). In the humanities, the German university people in the 19th century made huge advances in fields like archeology, linguistics, literature, philosophy.

      I’ve become quite convinced in my life that the market, left to its own devices, simply can’t preserve a culture or a civilization. The market (satisfying wants in more or less free, but generally structured by government transactions) has much usefulness in a limited domain, is all I would say now.

  • John in Oregon

    Anonymous I wouldn’t dispute an increase in the level of popular debauchery although my point was that the classic of today was the popular of yesterday. You may well be correct about the lack of discussion relative the proper place of academia, my direct observational reference is admittedly some 40 years out of date. Deterioration can of course apply equally to academics, my point about Latin was that the tower ignores the people at the peril of irrelevancy. Of concern is the elitist attitude among academics.

    With the passing of the WWII generation, revisionist tower elitism creeps into history as Professor Penelope Blake found at a recent history workshop. Better described as a diatribe about America’s sinful past in which the United States attacked Japan at pearl harbor. A prequel for Ward Churchill’s little Eichmanns. Yet irony can be delicious as William Ayers sought from Christopher Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy, the approval of emeritus status — Denied.

    Of greater concern is the academics taking up of causes such as eugenics which created Government policies of genetically engineering the masses or the mass starvation promoted by Trofim Lysenko’s belief in the inhabitability of acquired characteristics.

    Yes your observations bout Adam Smith are accurate as well. I would add Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman, Alexis de Tocqueville, and Frédéric Bastiat to your list.

    I want to quote part of your comment here as fruitful for discussion. > *I’ve become quite convinced in my life that the market, left to its own devices, simply can’t preserve a culture or a civilization. The market (satisfying wants in more or less free, but generally structured by government transactions) has much usefulness in a limited domain, is all I would say now.*

    As the policeman of criminal behavior the government has a legitimate roll for punishing bad market behavior such as fraud, forgery, theft, blackmail, embezzlement, larceny.

    The Free Market is a system of exchanges that take place between people. Each exchange of goods is undertaken as a voluntary agreement between individuals. Mutually agreed pricing encourages and attracts investment to best use producing efficient allocation of resources. The vast number of individuals and voluntary decisions involves a much larger section of the economy and is therefore far more likely to achieve an economic optimum. The free market allocates resources most efficiently.

    Note that nowhere in this description are found the words culture, civilization, social justice, or equity. Those attributes are the provenance of the individuals values upon which they make decisions regarding exchanges. The free markets cannot force an exchange for garbage nor can they prevent such exchange.

    I would argue that not only cannot markets become the purveyor of the accepted culture, civilization, social justice, or equity, they of necessity _must not do so._

    Market exchanges are not necessarily free. Exchanges may be coerced, for example when a robber threatens you. Your cash given to him is coerced and not voluntary, and he benefits at your expense. It is robbery, not free markets. Exploitation occurs not in the free market, but where the aggressor exploits his victim.

    Government prohibitions on deceptive practices and enforcement of lawful contracts can facilitate voluntary exchanges. Even so Government is the only lawful system of coercion. Taxation is a coerced exchange, and the heavier the burden of taxation on production, the more likely it is that economic growth will falter and decline. Other forms of government coercion such as rationing, price controls, regulations or restrictions that prevent new competitors hamper and cripple market exchanges,

    The temptation of Government to use its coercive power to promote culture, civilization, social justice, or equity is damaging to the free market. Once done the market is simply no longer free.

    Now consider public education. Government using its coercive power of taxation extracts money from the public. Government then spends those funds on the Government Education establishment. Meanwhile neither the people or the parents are included anywhere in that equation. Is it any wonder neither the people nor parents are satisfied with education?

