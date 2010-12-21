Renewable Energy Woes

Earlier in the decade, the City of Portland and the State of Oregon set goals for the government to reach 100% renewable energy by 2010. Both failed miserably. Portland reached only nine percent and the state only one or two percent. What was the reason for failure? According to state officials, the goal was unrealistic and too costly.
Although fiscal reality blocked the government’s goal, another goal will directly affect Oregon households. In 2007, the Oregon legislature imposed a Renewable Portfolio Standard. Major electric utilities are forced to provide 25% of their energy from renewable sources (excluding hydroelectricity) by 2025. This means all ratepayers are forced to pay for renewable energy whether they want or can afford it.
Although politicians thought this would help “all Oregonians to accelerate the transition to a more reliable and more affordable energy system,” the reality is much different. Oregon has just begun to see the ramifications of this bill as utilities work to meet interim renewable goals. As of January 1, 2011, Pacific Power customers will see a 14.5 percent increase in rates. Portland General Electric customers will see a four percent increase. Renewable energy mandates are the most significant factor in the increased rates.
Renewable mandates not only increase electricity costs, but forcing citizens to purchase renewable energy is not the proper role of government. The expansion of renewable energy should be entirely supported by individual voluntary purchases. Regrettably, this is just the beginning of ever-increasing electricity rates that will hurt Oregon families and harm the competitiveness of Oregon companies.
Todd Wynn is Vice President at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research center. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from California State University Long Beach and his masters in International and Developmental Economics from University of San Francisco.
Pingback: tablet holder for bed()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: streaming movies()
Pingback: watch free movies online()
Pingback: water ionizers()
Pingback: best bottled water()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: DIRECTV for your company()
Pingback: mobile porn()
Pingback: laan penge online()
Pingback: car parking()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: electrician 77008()
Pingback: locksmiths dc()
Pingback: i'm your plumber()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: thuis geld bijverdienen()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: click the up coming web site()
Pingback: Section 90(5) of the HTA()
Pingback: http://edesk.jp/atp/Redirect.do?url=http://www.dollarpe.com()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/smartphone-repairs/()
Pingback: how to get free netflix 2016()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney()
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy york()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: good diets to lose weight fast()
Pingback: medora centre()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: kindle mastery()
Pingback: Back links()
Pingback: Cleo Rudesill()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia is it safe()
Pingback: good will hunting()
Pingback: seo training minneapolis()
Pingback: Escort()
Pingback: http://oneminutemobile.net/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=494243()
Pingback: royalclub()
Pingback: th8 base layout()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: hair loss vitamin deficiency()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: Descargar Musica()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Vehicle GPS Tracker()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: dart board games()
Pingback: Pet Travel Crates in Sri Lanka()
Pingback: al3ab()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: landscape design Canberra()
Pingback: drug detox los angeles()
Pingback: Azucena()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: australias most unreliable bank()
Pingback: free xbox live codes online no surveys()
Pingback: best mattresses 2016()
Pingback: operation fly swatter yamamoto()
Pingback: party light epic combo redux()
Pingback: sewing caddy organizer()
Pingback: http://cutt.us/xg8mA()
Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl()
Pingback: Gym Shorts()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: Indian Wedding Photography()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: how to get ex back when she is dating someone else()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: weight loss pills fda approved()
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl()
Pingback: landscape()
Pingback: Tamica()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: this post()
Pingback: ï¿½Vancouver Limo Services()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: Fanclubdenhaag()
Pingback: clash royale tool hack()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: www.cityprodentists.com/dental-implants-stoke-on-trent/()
Pingback: thenextweb.bagging.top()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: penisbot()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace()
Pingback: check comment is here()
Pingback: how can i make money online()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: tin nguyen blog()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: vinyl windows()
Pingback: best portable air purifier()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: New Haven commercial painter()
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire()
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: blackhat seo()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: web link()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: cedr()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview()
Pingback: The Lost Ways()
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค()
Pingback: Como imprimir CPF()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Free XXX Porn()
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Gay Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Tani Cialis()
Pingback: Micro Usb Sync Data Charger Cable()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: Garland Texas Bankruptcy Law Location()
Pingback: Minecraft Account()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop()
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Attorney TX()
Pingback: robot opciones binarias 2016()
Pingback: Christian Shirts()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: full article()
Pingback: spam software()
Pingback: moviestarplanet hack()
Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!()
Pingback: westchase spa()
Pingback: Ellis()
Pingback: Bobst()
Pingback: this hyperlink()
Pingback: seo marketing package()
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs()
Pingback: products()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: our website()
Pingback: ship arrest lawyers in port of bizerte()
Pingback: National Portal - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es()
Pingback: Dallas()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: bitcoin training()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: nightclubs()
Pingback: threesome romance()
Pingback: marble countertop vaughan()
Pingback: Rap studio in New Jersey()
Pingback: iPhone Cases()
Pingback: google()
Pingback: Snapback Caps()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: Laptop rental in Los Angele()
Pingback: situsqq()
Pingback: casino baccarat()
Pingback: eletricista LISBOA()
Pingback: penis enlargement possible()
Pingback: photo booth los angeles()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: Roofing()
Pingback: Rocks minerals school assembly()
Pingback: tesco vegan cheese()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: criminal law firms toronto()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: how to get your boyfriend back()
Pingback: villa in ubud()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: outplaced()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Davie()
Pingback: Local escorts()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: Veterinary Drug()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Pallet Truck()
Pingback: Car Shield reviews()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Wilton Manors()
Pingback: payday loans bad credit()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: ubud resort()
Pingback: Sandness()
Pingback: notary in nursing home()
Pingback: mobdro download()
Pingback: fajas salome()
Pingback: Android Mobile Monitoring Software()
Pingback: 2017 laptops()
Pingback: Advertise Online()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Commercial finance()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession Hero Instinct()
Pingback: Submissive()
Pingback: locations online()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: Full Soccer Matches()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: pracedladomu.pl()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: the bulldog hotel()
Pingback: voirfilms the walking dead()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Fitbit Blaze()
Pingback: magic ma trading robot()
Pingback: Online Fitness()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmetsbest motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: coconut oil()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: refrigerated cooling()
Pingback: Confidence()
Pingback: bb guns()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioning()
Pingback: photo tips()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: asia poker99()
Pingback: agen 10 ribu()
Pingback: esthétique sans chirurgie()
Pingback: Buy Adipex()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: cheap Water proof phone cases()
Pingback: Northern Life Chiropractic()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: eifersucht bekämpfen()
Pingback: New York patent lawyer()
Pingback: iPhone cases()
Pingback: Please ALSO use these as my TITLES()
Pingback: Femme de menage Montreal()
Pingback: Kartuqq()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: naturopathic therapy()
Pingback: jual beli mobil bekasi()
Pingback: Best black hat forum()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Angel eyes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Situs Main Judi Casino Online()
Pingback: Fujitsu air conditioner()
Pingback: europe drivers()
Pingback: green carpet cleaning()
Pingback: Socially Recommended Marketing()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: teak wood dining set()
Pingback: best turkey vest()