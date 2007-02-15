Problems of Oregon’s “Alternative Incarceration Program”

Below is a long but necessary review of Oregon’s Alternative Incarceration Program by Crime Victims United.
Oregon’s “Alternative Incarceration Program” (AIP) provides intensive treatment of criminals. The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) runs it. Inmates who graduate from the program are released from prison early. AIP was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1994 and expanded in 2003 through House Bill 2647.
AIP comprises three programs: the SUMMIT program at the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend, the New Directions program for men at the Powder River Correctional Institution in Baker City and the Turning Point program for women at the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville. The programs treat inmates for drug and alcohol addiction and attempt to address criminal thinking and behavioral problems.
The SUMMIT program started in 1994. It graduates approximately 225 inmates per year. The New Directions and Turning Point programs were created following the passage of House Bill 2467 in the 2003 legislative session. New Directions serves 350 men per year and Turning Point serves 100 women per year.
The programs consist of 6 months of intensive treatment in prison followed by three months of “transitional leave” which is spent in the community. Participants who are deemed to have successfully completed the program receive early release from prison. According to DOC’s “Alternative Incarceration Programs” flyer, the average reduction is 13 months. However some reductions are much larger and the AIP reduction is in addition to a 20 percent “earned time” reduction.
Prisoners are eligible to enter the program when they have 45 months remaining on their sentence. DOC calls this 36 months because they assume that the inmate will receive 20 percent earned time. In the extreme case, a prisoner admitted at 45 months who graduates from the program will be released from prison 6 months later, 39 months before the nominal end of the sentence, having served 13.3 percent of the sentence. In practice, AIP graduates have been released after serving approximately 25 percent to 75 percent of their sentences.
Measure 11 prisoners and those convicted of felony sex offenses other than attempts are not eligible. The sentencing judge can also bar participation if there is a substantial and compelling reason to do so. Among eligible prisoners are those convicted of burglaries, identity thefts, drug manufacturing and distribution, attempted rapes, DUII crashes that leaves victims maimed, and criminally negligent homicides.
The McMinnville News-Register reported on outcomes of the two new components of AIP. 2,698 inmates were selected for the programs since their inception. 1,125 graduated from the program. 1,404 failed. The remainder were still on transitional leave.
EXAMPLE CASES
Several AIP cases have been highlighted in the press.
Former Eugene Police Officer Juan Lara was sentenced to 68 months in prison for harassment, coercion, public indecency and official misconduct for using his position to coerce seven women into sex. He was admitted to the SUMMIT program and was released 36 months early.
Timothy Joseph Boyd, a prolific property criminal with 49 convictions, was sentenced to 61 months for forgery, identity theft, stealing a car and using fraudulent Oregon driver’s licenses. He was admitted to AIP and was released 38 months early.
Amy Stack was sentenced to 24 months for hit-and-run. On August 10, 2004, Stack hit and killed 18-year-old bicyclist Robin Jensen. Stack fled the scene. She turned herself in several days later. Evidence that she had been drinking was not admitted in court. A jury unanimously found Stack guilty of hit-and-run. In a separate finding, they unanimously found that her actions represented extreme indifference to the value of human life. This aggravating factor gave Judge Locke Williams authority to double the presumptive 18 month sentence to 36 months. Judge Williams sentenced Stack to 24 months. She was admitted to AIP and was released from prison after serving 9 months, 15 months early.
Claims of Effectiveness
As of this writing, the only available study of AIP’s effectiveness is a DOC “Research Brief” from March, 2006. The brief describes a study that compared AIP graduates to a comparison group selected to match various characteristics of the AIP cohort over a six month period. The brief says:
“Inmates completing the Summit program at Shutter Creek showed a small improvement in recidivism over the comparison group; however the change was not sufficient to attain the level of statistical significance.”
“Inmates completing the New Directions program at Powder River showed a statistically significant improvement in recidivism rates over the comparison group.”
“Early data shows that the New Directions AIP at Powder River has a significant effect on reducing recidivism, particularly in the early post-prison supervision period. However, it must be stressed that this data is preliminary.”
DOC officials have been quoted in the press as saying that they found a 35 percent reduction in recidivism among New Directions graduates compared to the comparison group. This number is easily misinterpreted. At a March, 2006 hearing of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary, DOC reported a 12 percent rate of recidivism among New Directions graduates over a six month period versus an 18 percent rate for the comparison group. The difference, 6 percent, is one-third of the 18 percent for the comparison group. In DOC’s terminology, this six percent difference would be reported as a 33 percent decrease in recidivism.
Nothing in the DOC study demonstrated or claimed a connection between early release from prison and reduced recidivism.
Critique of DOC’s Study
There are two serious flaws in DOC’s methodology.
First, DOC used a comparison group selected to match the AIP participants instead of a randomly-selected control group. The comparison group is selected from inmates left over after AIP participants have been selected, that is, after the best apples have been removed from the barrel. The fact that the members of the comparison group were not selected for AIP raises the question of whether they are truly comparable.
In order to have a high level of confidence in the study, a true control group must be used. For example, if a program has 100 slots, 200 eligible candidates would be selected. Then 100 AIP participants would be chosen at random. The remaining 100 would be the control group. This would ensure that the two groups are truly comparable and the study would have the credibility that comes from methodological rigor.
An objection is sometimes raised that random selection of participants is unethical. This is wrong. Studies of pharmaceuticals routinely use random selection in matters of life and death. A drug study that did not use random selection would be considered lacking in credibility and the same should hold for studies of correctional programs.
The second flaw in DOC’s methodology is that they apparently compare only “inmates completing the program” to the comparison group. This indicates that inmates who flunked out of AIP were not counted. By considering program graduates only, the study culled out the less-motivated AIP participants but less-motivated members of the comparison group were not culled out.
Such cleansing of the treatment group is widely recognized as methodologically invalid. The definitive metastudy of drug courts, the 2005 report to Congress from the Government Accountability Office, explains why this practice is wrong. Critiquing earlier metastudies, they write (emphasis added):
“Some did not use designs that compared all drug court program participants – including graduates, those still active, and dropouts – with similar nonparticipants. For example, they compared the outcomes of participants who completed the program with the outcomes of those who did not (that is, dropouts). These evaluations, upon finding that program graduates had better outcomes than dropouts, have concluded that drug court programs are effective. This is a likely overestimation of the positive effects of the intervention because the evaluation is comparing successes to failures, rather than all participants to nonparticipants.”
The problem with the DOC study is that it did not compare all participants to nonparticipants.
To use the apple barrel analogy, DOC first selected the best apples for AIP. They then selected the comparison group from what was left over. Next they selected the best of the best from the AIP barrel by eliminating those who flunked out. The result is that the comparison group is not comparable at all and the study results can not be trusted.
The Truth-In-Sentencing Issue
In previous decades, most states employed “indeterminate” criminal sentencing systems. Judges pronounced long sentences in court but the actual time served was determined by parole boards. Most criminals served a fraction of the pronounced sentence. In Oregon, because of indeterminate sentencing and an unwillingness to respond to skyrocketing crime by building new prisons, it was commonplace for criminals sentenced to five years for serious assaults to be paroled after six months and for murderers sentenced to life in prison to be paroled after serving less than 10 years.
These paroled criminals often committed new crimes, often with devastating impact to innocent citizens. This created a tidal wave of backlash against the criminal justice system and widespread calls for truth-in-sentencing. In the 1970’s and 1980’s, the federal government and nearly all states abandoned indeterminate sentencing in favor of “determinate” systems in which the time served bore some resemblance to the sentence pronounced. Oregon was one of the last states to do this when the sentencing guidelines system replaced the parole system in November of 1989.
In 1999, voters reaffirmed the commitment to truth-in-sentencing by approving Measure 74, a constitutional amendment which required that sentences pronounced in court could not be changed except through a new court proceeding.
For the ordinary person, truth is an absolute concept. Criminals sentenced under Oregon’s sentencing guidelines can receive up to 20 percent earned time reductions. Among most criminal justice practitioners, this is still considered consistent with truth-in-sentencing.
Now we add the Alternative Incarceration Program under which inmates can receive reductions as high as 86.6 percent. A review of Yamhill County AIP cases published by the McMinnville News-Register (August 17, 2006) showed total time served ranging from 73 percent of the sentence down to 23 percent. On average, Yamhill County AIP participants served 48 percent of their sentences.
Such reductions have been attacked as antithetical to truth-in-sentencing. AIP supporters dispute this, saying that the trial judge must state that the convicted criminal is allowed to participate in alternative programs. As reported by the Register-Guard (12/17/2005), in the case of Eugene police officer Juan Lara who used his office to coerce seven women into sex, Judge Charles Carlson ordered that Lara be “considered … for any form of temporary leave from custody, reduction in sentence, work release, alternative incarceration program or program of conditional or supervised release authorized by law for which the defendant is eligible at the time of sentencing.” This is more a hint about the truth than an explicit statement of it. Prosecutors, legislators, the press and victims were shocked when Lara was released 24 months before the end of the sentence pronounced in court. Their shock becomes understandable when you read HB 2647 which does not explicitly mention sentence reductions.
AIP supporters also argue that eligibility for AIP is determined by judges who have the flexibility to restrict an offender’s participation and limit the sentence reduction to a stipulated amount of time. However judges’ flexibility in this regard is severely constrained because current law requires “substantial and compelling reasons” to restrict participation. This is a very high standard as shown by the case of Amy Stack. Despite a jury finding that she exhibited “extreme indifference to the value of human life”, Judge Williams refused the prosecutor’s plea to exclude her from AIP. As a result, the 24 month sentence he pronounced was a fiction – Stack served only 9 months.
The Rationale For Early Release
In his September 4, 2006 op-ed supporting AIP, State Representative Wayne Krieger wrote: “Allowing time reductions in select sentences is a strong incentive for offenders to turn their lives around.”
We wonder why the chance to turn your life around is not incentive enough. And why the 20 percent earned-time reduction available in all sentencing guidelines cases is not sufficient. Why is 6 months a sufficient incentive for one AIP participant while 37 months is required for another? Why should criminals who received longer sentences because they committed more and worse crimes receive larger AIP reductions than criminals who received shorter sentences because they committed fewer crimes?
Even if you accept that an additional incentive is needed, it is hard to imagine a credible rationale for why a flat six months reduction should not be sufficient.
Crime Victims United’s Position
Crime Victims United believes that AIP is damaging the credibility of Oregon’s criminal justice system. We are drifting back to the repudiated indeterminate sentencing system of earlier decades. This drift will bring a return to the widespread contempt for the criminal justice system that previously prevailed among criminals, victims, and law-abiding citizens. Credibility is hard won but easily squandered.
AIP is leaving victims with a sense of abandonment, especially in cases involving serious physical injury or death.
We do not object to the treatment component of AIP, although we feel it should be subjected to more rigorous evaluation. What we object to is the linking of treatment with sentence reductions, especially with huge sentence reductions and especially in cases involving extreme trauma to victims.
Our preference is that the sentence-reduction aspect of AIP be removed completely. However we recognize that politically and practically this is unlikely to happen. Therefore we have developed proposals for modifications which will eliminate the more egregious aspects of the program.
Proposals For Modifications To AIP
After speaking with victims, district attorneys, corrections officials and legislators, we have developed a list of proposed changes. Our conversations are ongoing and we reserve the right to alter this list.
1. Exclude inmates whose crimes involved a death (e.g., DUII homicide).
2. Exclude inmates whose crimes involved serious injury (e.g., DUII crash leaving the victim maimed, brain-damaged or paralyzed).
3. Exclude inmates whose crimes involved registerable sex offenses (e.g., Attempted Rape).
4. Exclude inmates who have previously participated in AIP.
5. Stop the practice of awarding earned time before it is earned.
6. Set a cap on the maximum sentence reduction.
7. Require that judges find substantial and compelling reasons to allow participation in AIP replacing current law which requires substantial and compelling reasons to bar participation.
8. Require judges to explicitly set and announce in open court the minimum time to be served.
9. Require that the transitional leave period be spent in Oregon, not in the inmate’s home state.
Sources:
House Bill 2647
-Oregon Department of Corrections: “Alternative Incarceration Programs”
-Oregon Department of Corrections: Research Brief R1-DOC/PA:3/7/06
-U.S. Government Accountability Office: “Adult Drug Courts”, February 2005
-McMinnville News-Register: 8/17/2006, 8/19/2006, 9/9/2006, 9/12/2006
-Eugene Register-Guard: 1/15/2004, 12/17/2005, 5/31/2006, 8/29/2006
– The Oregonian: 8/8/2006, 9/4/2006
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: dui attorney()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/laptop-and-tablets/()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: local seo minneapolis()
Pingback: drew barrymore naked development()
Pingback: japanese lesbian development()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: blackjack()
Pingback: look what I found()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Caitlyn Maccutcheon()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/jcb72mc()
Pingback: catch cover hole sleeve()
Pingback: software h r block()
Pingback: original white kidney bean extract reviews()
Pingback: diabetes review()
Pingback: tv antenna system with channel box()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: punta cana sitios turisticos()
Pingback: Tammie()
Pingback: tenerife forum()
Pingback: Cleaning Quotes()
Pingback: help loading budget rental truck()
Pingback: http://www.ohi.im/3636()
Pingback: fly swatter definition()
Pingback: cat kennel()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: java training institutes in pune with 100 placement()
Pingback: disco led light bulb()
Pingback: SuperGaminator Gutschein()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Shirl()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: installshield download()
Pingback: SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning()
Pingback: narcotics anonymous online meetings()
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop()
Pingback: Tierarzt Mannheim()
Pingback: Rocket piano()
Pingback: digital marketing charlotte()
Pingback: women wear()
Pingback: learn german articles()
Pingback: neuken()
Pingback: epicsoccertraining()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: us proxies list()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: smoothies to lose weight()
Pingback: rocket italian premium()
Pingback: lawn care tulsa()
Pingback: binary options()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: School Administrators Resume()
Pingback: bitcoin()
Pingback: URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/()
Pingback: McAfee Account Login()
Pingback: small business consulting()
Pingback: no credit check loans()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: http://sedotwcsurabayablog.blogspot.co.id/()
Pingback: quotation()
Pingback: Whip()
Pingback: Portrait Photography Washington DC()
Pingback: bollywood violinist()
Pingback: hbrowse.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: handuk polos()
Pingback: Superior singing method()
Pingback: pocket square()
Pingback: Rocketpiano()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: canli iddaa oyna()
Pingback: Conspiracy dating site()
Pingback: freelance illustrator()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: tulsa jewelry stores()
Pingback: engagement rings tulsa()
Pingback: Candlewyck Cove Resort()
Pingback: Liquid Filling Machine()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: sleeping pills()
Pingback: liverpool transfer rumors()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: seo packages cheap()
Pingback: Translation services()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: http://kwel.me/7d51bc()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: melalecua reviews()
Pingback: mill pepper salt peugeot()
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater()
Pingback: work from home()
Pingback: youtube bot()
Pingback: austin landscape()
Pingback: Cabinet Hardware from China()
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Zoomers animal rides()
Pingback: magical event entertainment()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: young gay video()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Data Recovery Services()
Pingback: Employee Scheduling and Payroll()
Pingback: gpsshk()
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Honest Review()
Pingback: Lyft driving Miami()
Pingback: Virgin Adult Toys()
Pingback: job search()
Pingback: cloud service()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: Austin deck builders()
Pingback: http://reliant-plumbing.com/drain-clearing-sewer-lines-water-heaters-pipe-leaks-repair-replacement-installation-plumbing/austin-plumber/()
Pingback: iphone fix richardson()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: 1S ZUP()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: agen tangkasnet()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: club flyers download only ClubFlyersPrints.com()
Pingback: best thermostat()
Pingback: buy hacklink()
Pingback: buy google cheat()
Pingback: cosmetic dentist Cedar Park TX()
Pingback: NO ID Theft()
Pingback: Where to Buy Isagenix in Stores()
Pingback: 12 month loans uk()
Pingback: spidergirl()
Pingback: houston limo service()
Pingback: permanent makeup salon Austin()
Pingback: como comprar con casillero virtual en estados unidos()
Pingback: Menswear()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: Keynote template()
Pingback: stickers()
Pingback: Brian wiita()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: identity theft protection comparison()
Pingback: Roll up banners()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: jumping on the bed()
Pingback: Custom embroidery digitizing()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: Lyneir Richardson()
Pingback: why not try here()
Pingback: alphabet song()
Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham()
Pingback: Removals Gloucester()
Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: how to send bulk sms in whatsapp()
Pingback: Crowns()
Pingback: police monster truck()
Pingback: informative post()
Pingback: Foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: Weightloss()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: escort()
Pingback: LED PAR20 8w COLD()
Pingback: sydney actor()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: frozen elsa()
Pingback: Purchase Tickets for even in Jamaica()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: Indigo's New Kingdom()
Pingback: pull up rigs()
Pingback: cream temulawak()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Nanny Agency Nyc()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review()
Pingback: school bus()
Pingback: Utilities()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond()
Pingback: 24/24 heating depannage()
Pingback: police car()
Pingback: Despacho de abogados Derecho()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: BEST DRUM KITS()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: Hanford Nail Salon()
Pingback: kids videos()
Pingback: expert roof replacement()
Pingback: window tint()
Pingback: sea turtles()
Pingback: mens gymnastics high bar()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store()
Pingback: electrician()
Pingback: manufacturing()
Pingback: Mr. Just Right Vibrator()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Reducing financial stress()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: yahoo toll free number()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: best dating site toronto()
Pingback: https://kami.com.ph/()
Pingback: Cooker Repair And Sales()
Pingback: seo perth()
Pingback: dewedding()
Pingback: FPV Goggle()
Pingback: investasi 2016()
Pingback: Industrial electrical()
Pingback: buy weed online canada()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: cranecrews.com()
Pingback: free online hit game()
Pingback: خریدفیلترشکن()
Pingback: porno.()
Pingback: android emulator for pc()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: uab ost express()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: cross border estate planning()
Pingback: waterfront vacation rentals Stuart FL()
Pingback: Havermann Finacial services()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel()
Pingback: Austin()
Pingback: porn()
Pingback: cairns drones()
Pingback: codes coupon()
Pingback: Anaheim Dental Work()
Pingback: PRP Tedavisi()
Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe()
Pingback: arkadasliksitesi()
Pingback: 5 most()
Pingback: Travel to Iran()
Pingback: sportsbook()
Pingback: dubbed anime()
Pingback: おすすめスマホゲーム()
Pingback: adult modeling job()
Pingback: poodle dog breed information()
Pingback: commercial cleaning service()
Pingback: full color club flyer printing()
Pingback: destination wedding()
Pingback: Gemma()
Pingback: Trapani Galea()
Pingback: Articulos de novedad()
Pingback: trần nhôm()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount()
Pingback: Flyer Distribution Wales()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: urgent care centers()
Pingback: Bridal Gown rental singapore()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: garage()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: ï»¿Porn()
Pingback: hip hop music()
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon()
Pingback: Waterproof Vibrator()
Pingback: hiverlab()
Pingback: x videos brasil()
Pingback: fine art()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: kumpulan kata dengan Gambar Lucu()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort()
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort()
Pingback: Los 10()
Pingback: color led signsc()
Pingback: coin dealer()
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA()
Pingback: NYC rental()
Pingback: dental implants cedar park()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort()
Pingback: siren sauvage bikini()
Pingback: judi casino online()
Pingback: business owners()
Pingback: dog supplies()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: top10()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: asuransi terbaik indonesia()
Pingback: DOOR LOCKS()
Pingback: here()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: candy and hospital()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: Best Stainless Steel Cookware()
Pingback: oil paints()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: legal steroids()
Pingback: takipci porn()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: Agustina()
Pingback: Html 5 Coding()
Pingback: lolアカウント販売()
Pingback: social media services()
Pingback: Top 10()
Pingback: Qiuqiu()
Pingback: Bigoweb()
Pingback: Massage Sharehouse()
Pingback: cosmetology schools in tampa()
Pingback: esthetician school tampa fl()
Pingback: gernas world()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: pornhub()
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak()
Pingback: 3d interior rendering services()
Pingback: Lukas Graham()
Pingback: Easy and simple programming examples()
Pingback: Back Pain Tips()
Pingback: monthly seo package()
Pingback: computer duster()
Pingback: infinii top team()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: zip code lookup()
Pingback: ladyboy()
Pingback: commercial video production()
Pingback: John Greed Vouchers()
Pingback: worldstores vouchers()
Pingback: iPhone 7 Plus 64 GB price()
Pingback: designer furniture glasgow()
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills()
Pingback: riparazione iphone roma()
Pingback: battery saver()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: abc()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: babybus kids games()
Pingback: Busted celebrity()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract recipe()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: Spacecraft()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/()
Pingback: sơn dulux 5 in 1()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: agen judi online()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: poker qq()
Pingback: cheap house and lot in cavite city()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: forest woods condo()
Pingback: Camera()
Pingback: branding()
Pingback: Mount Rinjani()
Pingback: Kenya breaking news()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Vernon()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: Learn more()
Pingback: porn blonde()
Pingback: recording studios near me()
Pingback: Ilse()
Pingback: Computer()
Pingback: address sign()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم های جدید و برتر()
Pingback: Best Deodorant()
Pingback: slideshow maker with music()
Pingback: youtube convert()
Pingback: galway girl()
Pingback: music accountant()
Pingback: Breast Lift San Antonio()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: domino qq indonesia()
Pingback: Mulch atlanta()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Park()
Pingback: kettle whistling enamel 3l sunflower brown black white flowers()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Davie()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Coconut Creek()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Counselling brisbane()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: What is Trypophobia()
Pingback: Vizbox weatherproof enclosures()
Pingback: vòng tay thạch anh tóc vàng()
Pingback: teleteria casino()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: mauritius web hosting()
Pingback: marco mazza()
Pingback: surgical podiatrist Queens()
Pingback: hack clash royale()
Pingback: Bernucho()
Pingback: Moneymailme()
Pingback: sanur hotel()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Memorabilia()
Pingback: XXX()
Pingback: adana escort bayan()
Pingback: free chatroom for your website()
Pingback: bud-tender training()
Pingback: how to get a home loan()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Taxi Gare de Lyon()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: Gangbang()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: limousine()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: designer mens accessories()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: 3-9x50AO Rifle Scope()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: jachty()
Pingback: downloading apk()
Pingback: streaming saison episode voirfilms()
Pingback: Casino Online()
Pingback: Kelowna mortgage broker()
Pingback: Norwegian getaway()
Pingback: it works reviews()
Pingback: ducted heating serviceducted heating()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: Push connect notify()
Pingback: Relógio Calvin Klein World Silver()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: wedding speech guide()
Pingback: BetRoboter()
Pingback: bandarqiu online terpercaya()
Pingback: 99domino poker()
Pingback: Buy Adipex Online()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: Zäune von Produzenten()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: earn money on short links()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: Retaining Walls Omaha()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: compagnie de menage()
Pingback: Business brokers Atlanta ga()
Pingback: Home Insurance Dubai()
Pingback: Samsung air conditioning()
Pingback: dumbbells for sale()
Pingback: Casino Online()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: clean carpets()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Agen Judi()
Pingback: Hovenier Rotterdam - Hoveniersbedrijf Rotterdam()
Pingback: www facebook.com.br()
Pingback: Happy Mothers Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: www.comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: amazing selling machine()
Pingback: zarzadzanie czasem()
Pingback: Kendra Lust MILF()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: se mere her()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: Immigration law firm()
Pingback: Instant PayPal Club Premium()
Pingback: http://www.superlottoplus.net/()
Pingback: Medicare Medigap 2018()
Pingback: zobacz()
Pingback: i want to give all my money away()
Pingback: powertochoose()
Pingback: split system()
Pingback: central heating()
Pingback: sbobet ผลบอลสด()
Pingback: online doctor consultation()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Online()
Pingback: assista ao video()