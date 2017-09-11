Back to Home Page

Oregon’s New Health Care Taxes Are Unjustifiable

by Cascade Policy Institute Monday, September 11. 2017

By Lydia White

Soon after the Oregon Legislature passed a bill last summer which was expected to generate $550 million of tax revenue to help pay for Medicaid, the state found that nearly 45% of all Medicaid recipients are currently ineligible to receive health care benefits.

The new law imposes a sales tax on health insurance premiums and hospital revenue that will be borne by Oregonians. For example, 217,000 people in the individual market and over 11,000 college students who buy their own health insurance are among the hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who will pay. Local Oregon school districts will pay some $25 million and community colleges will likely be forced to raise tuition costs, all because of these new taxes.

If the state hadn’t awarded Medicaid benefits to over 37,000 unqualified people, costing $191,000,000, wasted over $300,000,000 on the failed Cover Oregon insurance exchange website, or spent an additional $166,700,000 on another failed IT system, even proponents of these new sales taxes would have had a hard time justifying them.

Fortunately, Rep. Julie Parrish (R) and two other state legislators are gathering signatures to refer these taxes to the ballot at what might be a January special election. They need almost 59,000 voter signatures by October 5th to qualify for the ballot.

To help hold Oregon’s political leaders and health care bureaucracies responsible, download and sign a petition at StopHealthCareTaxes.com.

Lydia White is a Research Associate at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 2 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Bob Clark

    Hoping this stop healthcare tax initiative gets on the ballot.

  • Granola girl

    I took the petition to work, and put a note with it basically saying “Our employers provide you excellent insurance at no cost to you. It is unfair that they along with thousands of others are being a target for this tax. Please sign this petition to show support of our employer!”. Everyone signed with the exception of two Washington people who would have if they lived in Oregon. That’s 20 signatures, and I’m pretty sure there are many more people who feel the same!! .

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)