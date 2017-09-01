Back to Home Page

The South Fork Forest Camp saves Oregon money

by Eric Shierman Friday, September 1. 2017

Oregon is burning. Standing between you and the heat are many highly dedicated people fighting these fires, among them are an elite group from the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) called Forest Inmate Crew Coordinators (FICCs).

When I say elite, that’s not because these men commonly get the recognition they deserve. It’s because real data supports the use of that word. Last year, I was hired to do a cost/benefit analysis of the use of prison inmate labor at the South Fork Forest Camp. ODF records data from its assessment of the contracted crews it has hired to fight wildland fires.

We applied the same methodology to South Fork crews for a comparison. When it comes to fighting forest fires in the State of Oregon, South Fork is second to none.

Even better, South Fork Crews cost our state less than half of what private contractors do on a per person basis. That’s of course because the crews are made up of inmates, whose marginal labor costs are very low.

Trying to get a positive value out of inmate work crews is harder than one might think, however. The labor costs are low, but the relative difference in productivity can also result in inmate crews costing more than contracting the work out to private companies.

In 2013, Portland State University’s Center for Public Service released a study of Oregon’s flagship inmate work program, Oregon Correction Enterprises. Their final report detailed what a struggle it is to get a positive rate of return from prison labor.

My research discovered ODF clearly excels in getting a measurable value out of inmate labor. Something special is going on at South Fork, and it’s robustly evident in the data.

The method we used compared South Fork crews’ cost per inmate manday against the alternative cost of using private contractors to do the same work. South Fork does a lot more than fight fires. They do forest management work, maintain recreational facilities, and maintain roads running through state forest land.

When all added together, this little prison in the middle of the Tillamook State Forest saves Oregon a lot of money for an institution of its size. The replacement cost of South Fork is positive, meaning that to get the same amount of work done without South Fork, ODF would have had to spend the amount indicated in the graph below.

These are of course aggregate numbers. Some projects South Fork works on have negative replacement costs. Others like fire protection and building recreation trail bridges are both positive and extremely high. The most important part of my research will ultimately be in how ODF uses these analytic tools to further maximize Oregon’s rate of return on this unique public asset.

This is an institution that deserves some recognition. As smoke rises from many parts of the Beaver State this heavy fire season, South Fork’s crews are out there right now saving our natural resources and saving us money.

Eric Shierman lives in Salem and is the author of A Brief History of Political Cultural Change.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:00 | Posted in Corrections, State Government, Timber | Tagged | 2 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Chris

    A large consideration for this program is the availability of the crews for fighting fire. During the fire season as well as the shoulder seasons (spring/Fall) they are always available. The contract fire crews have timelines in their contract to get a crew together, assembled and on the road and then once they arrive at a location, sometimes at the fire sometimes at a local office, they still need to get inspected. All of this can take hours as opposed to the SF crews that can come straight to the fire and get to work once they have a briefing. This is only one of the great benefits to the state.

    The biggest incentive for these folks is not the money. Its doing a good job or they get to go back to one of the institutions and not get to spend their days in the woods.

    Lets face it, any day in the woods is better than a day in a cubicle (or cell).

  • 增达网：逆向网赚，五五倍增，自动下滑，十级提成。

    终生只需99元，加入增达网VIP会员，享受以下特权：

    ①，让成千上万人每天浏览你的广告，强制浏览时间。

    ②，免费下载群发软件，无使用限制，全部是破解版。

    ③，让你什么不干躺着就赚钱，上线替下线发展会员。

    注册网址：

    http://www.lin152.zengd.com/

    增达网

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)