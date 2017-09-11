Remember 9/11: Final phone message

by In the news

By Jason Williams

Taxpayer Association of Oregon

In remembrance of 9/11 today, I leave behind this meme I found of the last words of 9/11 victim, Brian Sweeney, who was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 175. This is his voice message he left for his wife and 18 month old child. Let us remember and continue in the vigilance to fight terrorism.

Here is a text of his final message…

“Jules, this is Brian listen,

I’m on an airplane that’s been hijacked.

If things don’t go well, and it’s not looking good,

I just want you to know I absolutely love you,

I want you to do good, go have good times,

same to my parents and everybody,

and I just totally love you,

and I’ll see you when you get there.

Bye, babe. I hope I call you.”

How his wife responded can be seen in the video below.