Back to Home Page

Remember 9/11: Final phone message

by In the news Monday, September 11. 2017

By Jason Williams
Taxpayer Association of Oregon

In remembrance of 9/11 today, I leave behind this meme I found of the last words of 9/11 victim, Brian Sweeney, who was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 175.  This is his voice message he left for his wife and 18 month old child.  Let us remember and continue in the vigilance to fight terrorism.

Here is a text of his final message…

“Jules, this is Brian listen,
I’m on an airplane that’s been hijacked.
If things don’t go well, and it’s not looking good,
I just want you to know I absolutely love you,
I want you to do good, go have good times,
same to my parents and everybody,
and I just totally love you,
and I’ll see you when you get there.
Bye, babe. I hope I call you.”

 

How his wife responded can be seen in the video below.

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 04:55 | Posted in Uncategorized | 1 Comment |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • Bob Clark

    Thanks, Jason.

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)