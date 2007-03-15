Back to Home Page

That’s an odd bill

by In the news Thursday, March 15. 2007

This bill caught my eye.

HB 2890- Creates crime of unlawful possession of handcuff key. Punishes by maximum of five years’ imprisonment, $125,000 fine, or both.

Is there a serious handcuff key crisis going on in Oregon? Not fully understanding this one and its sky-high penalty.

Speaking of crime bills, we can’t leave this one out.

SB 628 Prohibits discrimination against individual because of individual’s arrest record.

What does a person have to do to be noticed now a days?

  • CRAWDUDE

    Yawn, a joke bill…………….tell the public employee police to put down the donut and search who they arrest, double yawn!

  • Jerry

    I say again, maybe if these fools had real jobs they wouldn’t have time for such total nonsense.
    Idiots, fools, buffoons all.

  • Dan E.

    This seems to be similar to those provisions that disallow felons to possess body armor. On its face, this bill seem to criminalize handcuff keys only for felons or those convicted of a violence-related offense…but it’s a slippery slope and I detest this type of legislation. Exactly what behavior is this bill attempting to correct, and has it been considered if the people they are talking about were the types that obeyed laws in the first place, this would be a moot point.

    Just remember, when S&M bondage gear becomes outlawed, only outlaws will have S&M bondage gear. Seems like the D’s might be cutting into their base just a bit too far on this one… 🙂

  • Steven Plunk

    Both of these bills were introduced by Dems. I’ve seen R’s do the same thing. It not only wastes time but it actually detracts from the business that should be getting done.

    Rep. Hunt tries to avoid responsibility for the introduction of HB 2890 by claiming it’s at the request of a constituent. I wonder if he knows he can say no? Silly bills have no place being introduced.

    I don’t understand Walker’s reasoning in her bill. If I can’t use a person’s criminal history to judge their value as an employee what can I use? Even if the record has been expunged (whatever) I need to know what kind of person I’m trusting with my livelyhood. I’ll bet she’s never hired someone.

    This why the legislative sessions have become so long. Get a grip people.

  • Joe Waldron

    If we can’t use a person’s criminal history to discriminate, then why aren’t criminals allowed to buy guns?

    • Eddie

      Arrest Record… not Criminal Record. I’ve had friends who’ve been arrested because of accusations from a sour ex-gf or one because a cop was not in the mood for smart-assery.

  • Saladman

    There is no handcuff-key crisis here in Oregon; its simply a matter of who’s in charge. Little things like burglary and robbery only affect the citizenry, but having a key to police handcuffs challenges their authority. Can’t have that.

  • Buddy

    I thought the government was supposed to stay out of the bedroom?!?!?!?

