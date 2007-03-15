That’s an odd bill

This bill caught my eye.
HB 2890- Creates crime of unlawful possession of handcuff key. Punishes by maximum of five years’ imprisonment, $125,000 fine, or both.
Is there a serious handcuff key crisis going on in Oregon? Not fully understanding this one and its sky-high penalty.
Speaking of crime bills, we can’t leave this one out.
SB 628 Prohibits discrimination against individual because of individual’s arrest record.
What does a person have to do to be noticed now a days?
