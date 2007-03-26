Rep Richardson on What’s Inside New Co-Chair’s Budget

Oregon’s biennial budget is crafted each session after months of long hours and tedious work performed by the Joint Senate/House Ways and Means Committee members. The head “Budgeteers” for the Senate and the House are the Co-Chairs of the Ways and Means Committee. This session the Senate Co-Chair is again Senator Kurt Schrader (D-Canby). On the House side the Co-Chair is Representative Mary Nolan (D, Portland).
This session marks Senator Schrader’s third term as Senate Co-Chair. He has earned the reputation as a no-nonsense numbers man, and the Senate Democrats are fortunate to have him as their Co-Chair. Representative Mary Nolan is a mathematician. Although she was inexperienced in the Ways and Means process, Mary was my recommendation (for whatever that was worth), to the Speaker to serve as House Co-Chair.
As you can see from their proposed “Co-Chairs Budget,” the Senate and House Co-Chairs assume there is nearly $15 billion in tax and lottery revenues to spend. This $15 billion (actually $14.923 billion), represents an 18% increase in income tax and lottery revenues over the current biennium. In addition to the 18% increase in spending, the Co-Chairs want to add the following additional streams of revenue to the pool:
(1.) $170 million in proposed tobacco tax revenues;
(2.) $60 million in proposed additional revenues from more than doubling the costs for real estate document recording fees;
(3.) $232 million proposed extension of health care and other “provider” taxes; and
(4.) $350 million in proposed additional long-term debt, including $100 additional “Connect Oregon II” bonds and $250 million in additional “Light-Rail” bonds””both bonding proposals to be paid from lottery proceeds. Thus, the total spending contemplated by the Co-Chairs is $15.8 billion.
In sum, the Co-Chairs have proposed a General & Lottery Funds budget of $14.9 billion, plus $812 million of additional “other funds” spending, and have assigned the Ways and Means Subcommittees the job to determine how best to allocate the $15.8 billion. To guide the Subcommittees the Co-Chairs suggest the following be included in the allocations:
– $6.245 billion to K-12 education (an 18% increase over the current budget and $185 million above the Governor’s Recommended Budget””regrettably the GRB’s community college’s budget was reduced by $25 million and the University system by $15.4 million.
– $47 million for “Shared Responsibility” grants to make college more affordable for students.
– $100 million to affordable housing programs.
– $50 million to counties suffering from loss of O & C timber replacement funds, for road repairs.
– $222 million to add 100 new Oregon State Troopers (Notably, these new troopers are to be funded without the Governor’s proposed tax on automobile insurance policies).
– $29 million to expand Head Start’s preschool program (down from the $40 million proposed by the Governor).
Although not part of the budget, $139 million is to be transferred to Oregon’s new Rainy Day Fund, from the budget’s proposed $173 million “ending balance.”
The Co-Chairs’ proposed budget also endorses the Governor’s transportation-improvement program, his renewable-energy initiatives and his expansion of state-subsidized day care expenditures. In addition, it would boost payments to the child-care providers. The Co-Chairs also support substantial increases in funding for parks and salmon habitat, environmental regulation and enforcement, and taking the next step for building a new mental hospital in Salem.
In sum, the Co-Chairs Budget provides (a.) substantial increases in funding for all divisions of government, (b.) substantial increases in the size of government and number of government employees, and (c.) substantial increases in Oregon’s long-term debt. The Co-Chairs are quick to remind us that they could have spent more by recommending the additional tax increases desired by the Governor, and by incurring even greater levels of indebtedness than they have. To their credit, the Co-Chairs did fund the additional 100 State Troopers without the tax increase required by the Governor.
Nevertheless, when the euphoria over the increased funding for nearly every agency and program subsides, we fiscal conservatives are left with the nagging question, “How will such increases be sustained in the future?” Even when you allow for the 1% allocated to the new Rainy Day Fund, a net spending increase of more than 18% above the current biennial budget is breath-taking. I can only sit here and shake my head. After all, the voters have spoken; the liberals are in charge; and, who am I to rain on their parade. It’s like the Roaring Twenties”¦Happy Days are here again.
Sincerely,
Dennis Richardson
State Representative
Pingback: cnwy4s74csndsjfgjkakaegfjs()
Pingback: cndfzxmcnzxbvczxmxddfgsxsb()
Pingback: cm84o5toxmwnc57vtbcdnv55v4()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: silk kimono()
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri()
Pingback: [email protected]()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: free followers without follow back()
Pingback: http://germanshepherd.localpetsource.com/groups/excellent-consumes-manufactured-as-simple-as-probable/()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: groupon goods()
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash()
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement()
Pingback: curso de detetive()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: hirelay.com()
Pingback: video competitions()
Pingback: plumbing leak repair()
Pingback: mobile app development()
Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop()
Pingback: happy valentines day 2016()
Pingback: jamu kuat()
Pingback: disabled transportation()
Pingback: Read More()
Pingback: create anal on google play()
Pingback: interior detailing()
Pingback: Logo design sydney()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: clint bertucci()
Pingback: Best Affiliate Marketing Programs()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Rutha()
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark evolution()
Pingback: hack boom beach()
Pingback: water jug dispenser pump()
Pingback: life insurance live transfers()
Pingback: cat care in naples()
Pingback: sell my house los angeles()
Pingback: Heartburn relief()
Pingback: amazon fire stick jail broken()
Pingback: BUY AUTO INSURANCE ONLINE()
Pingback: electro house 2016()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: IT Services Ocala FL()
Pingback: dart boards and accessories at walmart()
Pingback: car accessories dealers in guangzhou()
Pingback: ComeGuadagnare()
Pingback: junk car hauling in Austin TX()
Pingback: Architect security door()
Pingback: Sales Envy Review()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: imp source()
Pingback: Ben Frailey()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: banquet halls Houston()
Pingback: starcom chicago()
Pingback: Plastic Surgeon in Plano()
Pingback: tablet()
Pingback: Online Retail()
Pingback: Excel Consultants()
Pingback: launch()
Pingback: hollywood news()
Pingback: personal trainer()
Pingback: singorama.com()
Pingback: Singapore Dog Training()
Pingback: attraction marketing system()
Pingback: rancho cucamonga boot camp()
Pingback: Diamonds()
Pingback: Best Happiness Quotes()
Pingback: best reviews()
Pingback: tobacco vaporizer()
Pingback: rocket portuguese premium()
Pingback: casino deposit bonusï¿½()
Pingback: happy birthday()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: jump manual pdf()
Pingback: quick cash loan()
Pingback: please click the next site()
Pingback: Apply for a Reverse Mortgage()
Pingback: loss()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: jet porn()
Pingback: Shenzhen LEIYAO Technology Co., Ltd()
Pingback: quotes and sayings()
Pingback: Bullpen sports cards()
Pingback: http://pusatrombong.weebly.com/()
Pingback: video analysis()
Pingback: japan-whores.downloadmovie.win()
Pingback: weed()
Pingback: roofleak()
Pingback: businesses promotion()
Pingback: Inspiration Quote()
Pingback: blog - klimczak hair designers()
Pingback: free website()
Pingback: best hepa air purifier for pets()
Pingback: msr206 driverthejerm()
Pingback: John Song Baltimore()
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights()
Pingback: Convert Audiobooks to MP3()
Pingback: Last of the Far Gods()
Pingback: ultimate demon discount()
Pingback: meniscus pain()
Pingback: Air conditioning repair()
Pingback: laptop()
Pingback: tao tai khoan ca do euro 2016()
Pingback: Reusable food pouch baby food storage()
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream()
Pingback: House cleaning services in port moody bc()
Pingback: Best Emergency Roadsidr Assistance()
Pingback: ucuz elektrik firmalari()
Pingback: OnePlus 3 online shop()
Pingback: Tanzania Cars for sale()
Pingback: club flyers()
Pingback: Sheet Metal Fabrication Singapore()
Pingback: Organic Traffic()
Pingback: internet business()
Pingback: mca scam reviews 2016()
Pingback: LU LA ROE()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: feminism()
Pingback: monster truck()
Pingback: Justcause3()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: method()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: chipmunks()
Pingback: explanation()
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh()
Pingback: Verizon Wireless Business Login()
Pingback: Home security systems Austin()
Pingback: download youtube videos()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: detroit pistons andre drummond()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: samsonite carry on()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts()
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: http://www.impudent.org.uk/computer-science-wiki/index.php?title=User:SaundersShank155()
Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.picurstyle.com/()
Pingback: Relationship advice()
Pingback: how to regrow lost hair()
Pingback: tao of badass by joshua pellicer()
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋()
Pingback: Relieve Financial Stress()
Pingback: seo perth()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn()
Pingback: Homemade Porn()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn()
Pingback: Brazzers Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: lego friends()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store()
Pingback: support centre()
Pingback: Cialis cena()
Pingback: poker capsa susun()
Pingback: Real estate listing()
Pingback: how to remove cellulite()
Pingback: microsoft office 2013 professional()
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua()
Pingback: Buy Fleshjack Samuel O'Toole Dildo sex toys online()
Pingback: budget buffets singapore()
Pingback: Ellis()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Rashguard for Men()
Pingback: Situs poker online indonesia()
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: you can check here()
Pingback: 10 mas()
Pingback: Best Chinatown Dessert Singapore()
Pingback: entertainment reviews()
Pingback: domino poker()
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: ch?p?nhcu?iphimtru?ng()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: asuransi perjalanan ke luar negeri()
Pingback: agen judi domino qq()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: agen poker()
Pingback: what women like in bed()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: paint set()
Pingback: how to make money on fiverr()
Pingback: office designers()
Pingback: AUTOMOBILES & MOTORCYCLES-goods()
Pingback: Agen poker online()
Pingback: powerlifting gym astoria()
Pingback: pokemon go hack gps()
Pingback: top seo packages()
Pingback: entertainment news()
Pingback: lunch talks()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: ship arrest tunisia()
Pingback: captain america()
Pingback: toronto mortgage()
Pingback: Kilimanjaro climbing()
Pingback: MLM()
Pingback: Consulta CPF Online()
Pingback: market maker method forex()
Pingback: agen domino online()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: Byron()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: domino qiu qiu()
Pingback: brainsmart()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: San Diego Refinance()
Pingback: City Car Driving Crack()
Pingback: volarex()
Pingback: Roberto()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: dance clubs()
Pingback: Dia()
Pingback: david sammon pueblo()
Pingback: Escort Classifieds()
Pingback: bdsm stories()
Pingback: pit mounted Weighbridge()
Pingback: recording studios near me()
Pingback: Teknologi Terbaru()
Pingback: Johanne()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: tardigrade facts()
Pingback: Snapback Hats()
Pingback: create whiteboard animation()
Pingback: Preventivi edili per casa()
Pingback: Breast Augmentation San Antonio()
Pingback: charlotte internet marketing()
Pingback: Dentist Laredo, TX()
Pingback: warming eyes mask()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: branding()
Pingback: poker online 99()
Pingback: Google Play Reviews to Slack()
Pingback: pet memorial stone()
Pingback: Ubud Villa()
Pingback: His Secret Obsession()
Pingback: Buy youtube views()
Pingback: women dresses online()
Pingback: villa in seminyak()
Pingback: cheap Adipex()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: pecatu hotel()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning installation()
Pingback: curso espanhol online()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Fort Lauderdale()
Pingback: Emotional Labor and Delivery()
Pingback: teleteria casino()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: Terrain Rough()
Pingback: Writing a term paper()
Pingback: agen casino online()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: ubud resort()
Pingback: Twat()
Pingback: dome marquee hire()
Pingback: This Site()
Pingback: Phone Tracking Software()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Forex Trading()
Pingback: AABB immigration DNA test()
Pingback: url()
Pingback: Garcinia cambogia()
Pingback: Scelta Windows Tulsa()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: www.panelepodlogowe1.pl()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: oc weekly()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: panelepodlogi.pl()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Ankara Eskort()
Pingback: interracial milf porn()
Pingback: best air purifier()
Pingback: voirfilms series gratuit()
Pingback: tanie samochody samochody.io()
Pingback: auto body repair near me()
Pingback: binary reaper v4.0 free download()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: Tour of Norway()
Pingback: emotional issues()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: sex()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: edible mushrooms()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Pinal County()
Pingback: wedding speech samples()
Pingback: bb guns()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: photo tips()
Pingback: io games list()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids care()
Pingback: cheap engagement rings for women()
Pingback: permainan domino poker()
Pingback: Burnsville Chiropractic()
Pingback: best bowling ball()
Pingback: eifersucht Test()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Excursions()
Pingback: help veterans()
Pingback: Nigeria ads()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: bluetooth motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: adjustable weights()
Pingback: david sammon()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: printer driver()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: facebook entrar()
Pingback: High blood pressure social video()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: order real doll()
Pingback: Domestic Violence()
Pingback: Homes for sell in Weston, Florida()
Pingback: besï¿½g os her()
Pingback: MILF Porn()