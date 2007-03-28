Back to Home Page

Open Question: Why mandate 180 school days?

by In the news Wednesday, March 28. 2007


The Legislature is considering a bill to mandate 180 school days.

The question is “If a school can outperform state standards in less time, why not allow the school to give a few extra days as bonus for the teachers and kids?” Please comment.

