New Zogby Presidential Poll

Zogby: Giuliani, Clinton Hold Big Leads in National Tests

Edwards holds in third place among Dems; Fred Thompson could be a GOPer worth watching

Republican Rudy Giuliani and Democrat Hillary Clinton, both of New York state, continue to enjoy significant leads over rivals in national tests of likely primary voters, a new Zogby International telephone poll shows. Meanwhile, Giuliani’s edge among Republicans is now more than double that of his nearest rival.

Clinton holds a double—digit 32% to 22% lead over Illinois Sen. Barack Obama, with former senator John Edwards a distant third in a national test of Democratic likely voters. The survey was the first national poll to be fielded following Friday’s announcement by Edwards that he would continue his campaign despite a new cancer diagnosis facing his wife, Elizabeth. Twenty—four percent of Democrats said they were as yet undecided.

Among Republicans, Giuliani, a moderate, continues to show strength and Arizona Sen. John McCain continues to struggle to build a foundation of support. The former New York mayor now leads over McCain, 27% to 13%.

The survey, conducted March 22-26, 2007, included 432 Democratic respondents (margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage point) and 376 Republicans (margin of error +/- 5.2 percentage points).

Democrats

Clinton 32%

Obama 22%

Edwards 13%

Biden 2%

Richardson2%

Kucinich 1%

Not Sure 24%

Republicans

Giuliani 27%

McCain 13%

Thompson 9%

Romney 9%

Paul 3%

T. Thompson1%

Huckabee 1%

Hunter 1%

Tancredo 1%

Not sure 28%

* Other candidates were included in the survey, but only those winning at least 1% support are included in these charts.

