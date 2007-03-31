New Zogby Presidential Poll

Below is part of a press release from Zogby: Visit www.zogby.com for full in-depth details.
Zogby: Giuliani, Clinton Hold Big Leads in National Tests
Edwards holds in third place among Dems; Fred Thompson could be a GOPer worth watching
Republican Rudy Giuliani and Democrat Hillary Clinton, both of New York state, continue to enjoy significant leads over rivals in national tests of likely primary voters, a new Zogby International telephone poll shows. Meanwhile, Giuliani’s edge among Republicans is now more than double that of his nearest rival.
Clinton holds a double—digit 32% to 22% lead over Illinois Sen. Barack Obama, with former senator John Edwards a distant third in a national test of Democratic likely voters. The survey was the first national poll to be fielded following Friday’s announcement by Edwards that he would continue his campaign despite a new cancer diagnosis facing his wife, Elizabeth. Twenty—four percent of Democrats said they were as yet undecided.
Among Republicans, Giuliani, a moderate, continues to show strength and Arizona Sen. John McCain continues to struggle to build a foundation of support. The former New York mayor now leads over McCain, 27% to 13%.
The survey, conducted March 22-26, 2007, included 432 Democratic respondents (margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage point) and 376 Republicans (margin of error +/- 5.2 percentage points).
Democrats
Clinton 32%
Obama 22%
Edwards 13%
Biden 2%
Richardson2%
Kucinich 1%
Not Sure 24%
Republicans
Giuliani 27%
McCain 13%
Thompson 9%
Romney 9%
Paul 3%
T. Thompson1%
Huckabee 1%
Hunter 1%
Tancredo 1%
Not sure 28%
* Other candidates were included in the survey, but only those winning at least 1% support are included in these charts.
….. Visit www.zogby.com for more details and the complete press release!
For a complete methodological statement on this survey, please visit:
http://www.zogby.com/methodology/readmeth.dbm?ID=1174
Please click the link below to view the full news release:
http://www.zogby.com/news/ReadNews.dbm?ID=1267
