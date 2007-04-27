Back to Home Page

Sales Tax rises again

by Jason Williams Friday, April 27. 2007


You might not hear much in the news today about yesterday’s sales tax bill because the hearing began late, and few people attended. But the Taxpayer Association was there. The good news, is that the lawmakers are finally proposing a sales tax combined with property and income tax relief (thanks Rep. Bruun). The bad news is that they still want to raise a billion dollars in extra taxes from it and are not set on allowing voters to decide or to lock in the tax rates into the constitution. Rep. Rosenbaum had the best question during the hearing when she asked what has been done to determine that voters want this tax after rejecting it nine times.

